Coronavirus could have an huge impact on economy; local tourism officials optimistic

A new analysis from the U.S. Travel Association is grim. The group projects that “decreased travel due to coronavirus will inflict an $809 billion total hit on the U.S. economy and eliminate 4.6 million travel-related American jobs this year.”

Karla Niedan-Streeks is Executive Director of the Gering Visitors Bureau and a member of the Nebraska Travel Association. She said the economic impact on the state’s travel industry will be huge. But she wasn’t going to be pessimistic.

“We’re a pretty resilient industry,” she said. “We’re trying to be aware of the crisis before us, but to also come up with new, creative ways of getting our destination message out there. When this crisis is over, people will travel again.”

Niedan-Streeks said she’s been receiving a lot of calls this week from people who had booked fundraisers, private events and meetings at the Gering Civic Center and were forced to postpone them.

“We estimated that about 90% of them have rescheduled their events for a future date,” she said. “That’s positive for our community.”

As for the 2020 tourism season, things are still up in the air as to whether some events can even be scheduled.

“National Tourism Week is the first week in May,” Niedan-Streeks said. “We might be optimistic but we’re moving ahead with planning the events we normally plan for this time of year. We’re hopeful we’ll be able to orchestrate the majority of those events.”

However, not all scheduled events became a reality. A group of 32 tour operators from around the country were scheduled to be in the valley this week to learn about possible tour destinations. That was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The tour was canceled for the right reason, but as a bureau we’re implanting a new, creative marketing campaign to those people,” Niedan-Streeks said. “We’re producing a virtual tour video that will help tour operators see what they didn’t get to see in person.”

She added those are the kind of new ideas that will keep local attractions on the radar in visitor markets.

Niedan-Streeks and other members of the Nebraska Travel Association have been conducting weekly conference calls. It allows those in the business to talk about the economic challenges they’re facing. Members also discuss what they’re doing in their communities to help in both the short- and long-term to keep the industry strong.

Members represent convention and visitors’ bureaus, attraction, services, hotels and motels, restaurants and more. Niedan-Streeks said they’re the parent organization that represents all aspects of the travel industry.

“A lot of positive and creative ideas come out of this industry,” Niedan-Streeks said. “I’m thankful for my colleagues who think along those lines.”

Some of the ideas shared by association members in their weekly call included changes in marketing strategies, redesigning their websites, new social media campaigns and more with the common goal of implementing them into every community across the state.

“The travel industry has weathered storms before, like 9/11,” Niedan-Streeks said. “This crisis could be worse, but we will come out of it. Those of us in the tourism industry need to take care of the things we can right now and also be optimistic in planning for the future when people are traveling again.”

In a memorandum to local bureau members and tourism members, Niedan-Streeks shared a social media post that caught her attention:

“I know this. When this ends — and it will — every game will sell out, every restaurant will be a 2-hour wait, every kid will be glad to be in school, everyone will love their job, the stock market will skyrocket, houses will get TP’d again, people will travel, and we’ll all embrace and shake hands. That’s gonna be a pretty good day. Hang in there, everyone.