Coronavirus stifles air travel at Scottsbluff airport

With new government travel restrictions, social distancing recommendations and plunging booking numbers, the coronavirus pandemic has sent the domestic airline industry into a tailspin.

Airlines for America, an industry trade group, has called on the federal government to come up with at least $58 billion in grants, loans and other tax breaks to respond to the economic blow suffered by the airline industry.

That blow might not be as profound at smaller, general aviation airports, but the loss of commercial flight service can still cause problems.

Raul Aguallo, director of the Western Nebraska Regional Airport, said they’re hoping for about 700 boardings for March, which is a significant drop. The numbers are steadily declining as the weeks tick off.

“When you’re going from 1,000 to 1,300 boardings a month to 700, that’s big drop,” Aguallo said. “We’re still flying as we have passengers, but SkyWest has canceled some flights if there are no passengers onboard.”

He said a return to previous boarding numbers will depend on federal mandates such as social distancing. In the meantime, flights will continue as long as the airline can recoup its expenses. The operational cost of a round trip to Denver and back is in the $2,000 range.

“We had seven boardings for our morning flight earlier in the week. That’s a huge drop from what we were doing just a month ago when we were carrying 40 to 50 a flight,” Aguallo said. “I still think that when this is over, our numbers will bounce back because there’s still a need for air service. That hasn’t changed.”

One Federal Aviation Administration requirement also hasn’t changed. Airports designated for the Essential Air Service program must achieve at least 10,000 annual boardings in order to receive $1 million for airport improvements.

Aguallo said that if they get back to business in the next 30 to 45 days, the Scottsbluff airport should easily make the 10,000 number. But if boardings are significantly affected by year’s end, Congressional action might be needed to waive the numbers for 2020.

As always, airport staff is taking extra precautions to keep the airport facility as clean as possible. While the numbers are down at the new Roma Restaurant, it’s one of the few establishments where in-house dining is available, at least for now.

In a prepared statement, SkyWest Airlines said it is pleased with the support they’ve received from the Scottsbluff community.

“We’re continuing to evaluate the environment with our major partners and have no changes at the Western Nebraska Regional Airport to announce at this time,” they said.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted operations at even smaller airports. The Alliance municipal general aviation airport has commercial air passenger service to Denver provided by Denver Air Connection. They’re also seeing their boarding numbers shrink as the weeks continue to roll on.

“Our numbers for the first two weeks of March were down slightly,” Airport Manager Lynn Placek said. “But over the past two weeks, the numbers have been down drastically.”

Denver Air Connection is still offering 12 flights a week to Alliance and Placek said the airport will continue to operate with the number of flights available. So far, no flights have been cancelled due to lack of passengers.

“We’re a public use, general aviation airport,” she said. “We offer other kinds of air service, so we’ll see what happens in the next couple of weeks.”

Placek added that with restrictions on travel out of the Panhandle and other precautions, she wouldn’t be surprised if the airport doesn’t have any outbound passenger at all this week.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve seen the parking lot this empty,” she said, “but right now it’s business as usual because we still have flights coming in.”