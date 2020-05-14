Teleconferencing continues for government meetings as the Gering City Council approved a redevelopment plan submitted by Crossroads Cooperative Association.

The proposed project would move the bulk of Crossroads Coop operations, currently located on East U Street in Gering, east into the city’s new Pioneer Trails Industrial Park. The new location would be west of Lockwood Road and 21st Avenue and south of U Street.

“Crossroads wants to expand its operation considerably,” Gering City Engineer Annie Folck told council members. “Their goal is for more space and also moving farther away from the residential area to the west.”

The proposed Crossroads proposal would develop a new grain handling facility separate from its main operation. The total approved cost is in the $9.2 million range.

Crossroads wants to purchase two blocks in the industrial site from the city. Folck said the agreement has enormous benefit both for Crossroads and Gering. A rail spur would be added for parking rail cars and also for access to the Union Pacific main line.

“In addition to the rail spur, this plan proposes the extension of water and sewer into the industrial park where they aren’t currently available,” Folck said.

The Crossroads plan calls for Tax Increment Financing (TIF) of $1.6 million; less than what is available for the project. Those funds would be used by Crossroads for eligible expenses such as land purchase, water and sewer expansion, site preparation, engineering and legal fees.

The proposal includes about a $7.15 million investment of private funds and $512,000 in city funds to run oversized water and sewer lines into the site.

Folck said the water and sewer extension won’t happen until the next budget year, which starts on Oct. 1, 2020.

The LB 840 committee has committed $500,000 to the project and another $100,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation to extend the rail spur.

Last week, the Gering Planning Commission approved the plan, saying it complied with the city’s new comprehensive plan for industrial areas.

And earlier Monday night, council members met as the Community Development Agency to approve the Crossroads proposal before it went to the entire city council for final approval.

“The city wants to get involved in projects that will create opportunities for economic development in our community,” said Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman. “This project rose to the top quickly because it’s a great example of public/private partnerships to bring added value to our community. I look forward to working with them.”