Council approves landscapers for ball field project

It only took about 15 minutes for the Gering City Council to resolve the major items on its agenda Monday, March 9. With three council members absent, Mayor Tony Kaufman was called on to vote on two of the items so there would be a majority vote.

The first item was to reconsider a bid for landscaping work on the new baseball/softball quad fields in Oregon Trail Park. The bid included finishing grading, installing sod, compacting the mix for both the infield and warning tracks, and installing the pitcher’s mounds and home plate/batters boxes.

Two weeks ago, the Gering Parks Department recommended the city accept the lowest responsible bid for the specialized work, which came from Missouri-based Mid America Golf and Landscape.

Another local bid had come in lower than Mid America’s $299,999.99, but that company lacked the specialized experience required to do the work.

“The staff did a lot of research on this project,” said council member Susan Wiedeman. “I think we need to go with their recommendation. They talked with a lot of people who recommended we go with a company that has experience with these projects. This is a big project for Gering so we want to do it right.”

Council member Ben Backus said that experience is important, but there was another bid for the work. He wanted to have the project rebid to have more than one qualified bidder.

Backus was the lone ‘no’ vote among five present members, requiring Mayor Kaufman’s yes vote to approve the project.

After the meeting, Gering City Engineer Annie Folck said the project is still on target. The work is set to start in early July after the youth leagues finish their season.

By a unanimous vote, council also approved a resolution to begin a project to clear the city’s alleyways from overhanging tree branches and debris that has piled up over a long period.

“We’ve had damage to sanitation trucks trying to maneuver down alleys to pick up trash,” Folck said. “The alleys need to be cleaned up because their main function is to provide access for our service vehicles.”

The city plans to start an education plan to let homeowners know what is and isn’t allowed in alleys. Starting next week, the city will begin clearing tree branches and removing debris.

Folck said what they’re proposing is nothing new as it’s already a part of the city code that hasn’t been enforced for years.

Some of the things the city has identified for removal include landscape timbers, masonry blocks and even scrapped appliances.

“We’ll be giving homeowners two notices of when city crews will be coming through their alleys so they can clear out anything they want to salvage,” Folck said. “Otherwise the city will clear out everything in the alley when they come through.”

Gering Police Chief George Holthus is assisting with the education effort. He said the first notices should start going out next week. Although the city is behind its original schedule, it plans to start with alleys south of D Street and west of Kimball Avenue.

Mayor Kaufman’s vote was also needed to create a majority when council member Backus also voted against authorizing the mayor to sign a city letter of support for LB 424.

The bill before the Legislature will create a municipal land bank for the region. It would allow municipalities to join together to develop dilapidated and neglected properties for economic growth.