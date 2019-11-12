Council approves new 10th Street hotel

Following a recommendation from the Gering Planning Commission, city council members gave their unanimous approval for a new hotel to be built on 10th Street, just north of the downtown area.

Lisa and Troy Weborg had purchased the former Rich’s Wrecking building on 10th Street in 2016 with plans to open a small hotel to complement their existing businesses, the Steel Grill Restaurant and the Weborg 21 Events Centre, immediately north of the proposed hotel site.

The project had to be tabled at the time when the original plan didn’t cash flow for a hotel. The Weborgs revisited the plan earlier this year after a feasibility study showed the need for a new hotel.

The new revised plan calls for a 32-room hotel that will include a second and third floor that will feature two-bedroom suites with a kitchen and dining room. Another eight rooms, also with full kitchens, living rooms and bedrooms, will be used for extended-stay guests.

The hotel will be built behind the former Rich’s Wrecking building, which features a breathtaking view of the Scotts Bluff National Monument. The existing building on 10th Street will be completely remodeled into the hotel entrance, which will include a flower shop and a gentlemen’s salon — kind of an old-time barbershop that offers haircuts, hot shaves, shoeshines, manicures and other services.

Lisa Weborg told council members that her expertise isn’t in any of those areas, so she plans to have someone operate them. She’s already been in contact with someone with a strong background in hotel management to operate the facility.

Prior to the council meeting, members met with the Community Development Agency to approve several items related to the hotel. Some of those included the redevelopment for the project, adopting the cost-benefit analysis and the agreement to authorize the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) note for the hotel project.

Gering City Engineer Annie Folck said the project fits in with the city’s comprehensive plan for working with the private sector to develop new projects.

Lisa Weborg said she spent a lot of time figuring out how to make the project work financially, as it’s a large one. Without Tax Increment Financing, the project wouldn’t have been possible.

She said the 10th Street area is zoned for commercial, but she wants to do some landscaping that will give the area a greener look, rather than a concrete industrial look.

TIF is used to finance the public costs associated with a private development project, such as infrastructure. Property taxes from the increased valuation can be captured for up to 15 years to finance eligible improvements.

Total TIF dollars available for the Weborgs’ hotel project is $960,000, although they expect to spend about $821,000 for eligible expenses. The total cost of the project will be in the $7 million range.

With city approval, the Weborgs have a green light to start working on the new hotel. However, most of the work will need to wait until next spring and warmer weather.

jpurvis@starherald.com