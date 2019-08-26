Council gets first look at comprehensive plan

GERING — Plan Gering, the city’s comprehensive plan that’s been in the works for about 18 months, got a preliminary look from city council members at the Monday meeting.

“A comprehensive plan is essential for efficient management of resources, from facilities to infrastructure,” said Matt Ashby with Ayers Associates, who helped Gering develop the plan. “Other members of the community make investment decisions based on that plan. We want the plan to provide guidance to encourage people to invest in Gering.”

A comprehensive plan is also statutorily required before a city can write zoning regulations, so the city’s zoning regulations are being updated at the same time to be more user friendly for people who want to build or relocate a business.

Over the past 1½ years, the proposed comprehensive plan has undergone multiple public hearings, work sessions, council meetings, online comments and a community survey.

Ashby said it was through those meetings they were able to consolidate the plan into essential sections.

Section one describes how the plan came about. That’s followed by what Gering is like today as it sets the foundation to build on. Then comes Gering tomorrow, which outlines community values, principles, policies and a vision for the future.

The Shaping Gering section addresses land use, transportation, parks and energy recommendations in more detail. The plan wraps with a section on how to translate the plan into action.

“What we kept hearing is what we called the Pioneers Welcome that goes back to the community’s heritage,” Ashby told council members. “That also translates forward into the entrepreneurial spirit and ties everything together.”

Additional considerations included in the plan address natural resources such as parks and recreation features. An economic development section looks at how the city can support and welcome new businesses while encouraging existing ones to grow.

A section called “Establishing Roots” considers quality of life issues such as the city’s neighborhoods and how residents want to see them grow.

“Meaningful Connections” looks at transportation systems and consider ways the people can support each other and interact as a community.

“The plan is a guiding document, a trusted friend, so to speak,” Ashby said. “It’s not intended to make any decisions for the council, the planning commission or any other official body.”

Ashby said a major concern they heard from the community was they didn’t want a standard land-use map that starts to function like a zoning map with what property owners can or can’t do.

So the plan developed 11 different character areas that are similar, giving the city more flexibility when determining how different land uses can work together. Ashby said it was intended to provide a good business environment while remaining business friendly.

“The comprehensive plan will give you guidance for things to consider when you’re deciding on zoning changes,” he said. “The zoning code then provides the specific rules for how that vision is implemented.”

After the presentation, a few residents expressed concern the plan would be voted on before people have a chance to inspect it. Council members agreed to have a public hearing before the Planning Commission for further discussion before the council takes a vote.

The public is encouraged to view the plan online at plangering.org, where comments will also be accepted.

“It’s important for us to have a clear vision going forward for the next several decades,” Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman said. “The plan needs to be as user friendly as possible, so we encourage public feedback.”