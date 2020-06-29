Members of the Gering City Council met Monday afternoon to hear an overview of the upcoming fiscal year budget and what they can expect in the way of expenditures.

Gering City Treasurer Renae Jimenez told council members that on July 31, they should have a budget packet with some of the changes from last year’s preliminary numbers.

“Our first budget work session is on Aug. 5 so you’ll have a summary of those changes for review ahead of time,” Jimenez said. “After the work session is our first public hearing on the budget on Aug. 24.”

She said payroll was already plugged in with calculations from human resources based on cost of living.

She also told department heads there would be no increase in the cost of operations and maintenance from the current fiscal year.

Several positions were budgeted from last year, but not filled. They included one police officer and a crew leader in the Parks Department. Jimenez said those numbers would be reflected in the new budget.

Another item $80,000 for a new chair lift for the public library was budgeted two years ago but not spent. Council said they wanted to reconsider that expenditure for the upcoming 2020-2021 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, 2020.

One area Jimenez called “target waivers” regards expenditures exceeding a department budget. Some would be new funding. Others would be paid through a sinking fund to pay for those expenditures.

Some of them were two replacement police vehicles, a camera system for the police interview room, last updated in 2006, funds for the quad-field ball diamonds in Oregon Trail Park and some others.

Jimenez pointed out her information packet will include a fiscal year 2021 budget estimate for all departments and their expected cash position at the end of the fiscal year.

Some of the capital expenditures the council can expect include installing water and wastewater infrastructure in the Pioneer Trails Industrial Park and funds to monitor three wells when a new landfill site is selected.

Council members agreed to retain the added expenditures for now, pending changes that could be made during the Aug. 5 budget workshop.

“A lot of those added expenditures we may need to cut,” said Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman. “We need to be mindful of how we set priorities because we provide a lot of services for the residents.”

Jimenez said she would also like to revisit some of the funds and adjust them to be more transparent in what is being spent for which items. One area is communications, which covers a wide range of city functions.