Council lets ordinance prohibiting feeding geese, wildlife die by tabling proposed measure

TERRYTOWN — Two unexpected issues came up at the October meeting of the Terrytown council. One dealt with a prohibition of feeding waterfowl and the other pertained to the city clerk’s office.

The issue in the news recently has been Ordinance 450, which was supposed to get its final reading before the council voted whether or not to pass.

The ordinance would prohibit feeding of both wild animals and waterfowl within the Terrytown city limits.

City Attorney Libby Stobel said the ordinance is in conflict with another proposed zoning change that would allow residents to keep up to eight hens, either chicken, duck or turkey.

“Right now, the definition of waterfowl includes ducks,” Stobel said. “If you pass Ordinance 450 as it reads now, people can own ducks but can’t feed them.”

Former Mayor Kent Greenwalt, who has fed the geese around Terry’s Lake for years, addressed his concerns to council members.

He asked whether people would be allowed to feed birds from their bird feeders. The ordinance excludes songbirds and backyard birds, but is unclear about others, such as doves.

“Where do squirrels and wild rabbits fit into this ordinance?” Greenwalt asked. “Some of them are so gentle; people can walk up and feed them. Does this ordinance also prohibit that?”

Stobel recommended that before more discussion, council members should determine whether the ordinance was even worth pursuing.

Mayor Chris Perales asked whether the ordinance should be tabled, given the lack of clarity of some of its parts, plus the apparent conflict with the proposed zoning change to allow domestic poultry.

“If you table the ordinance, you’re essentially letting it die,” Stobel said. “You’d have to go through the entire process again if you decide to reintroduce it later.”

Council member Marcia Sherlock moved that the ordinance be tabled “indefinitely,” which was approved by the council on a 4-0 vote.

The other unexpected item happened when City Clerk/Office Manager Tammy Leeling asked to be reinstated after submitting her resignation on Sept. 12.

The city had already advertised for the open position in local newspapers and online, and had received some applications. Interviews had already been scheduled.

“When we were putting this month’s agenda together, we weren’t anticipating this,” Terrytown City Administrator Lonnie Miller said. “The agenda includes accepting her resignation and taking her name off city documents and bank accounts.”

Leeling spoke to council members about her resignation from three years of service to the city. In that time, she’s learned both the city’s and accounting systems, helped develop the city’s website, produced the city’s newsletter and other duties like council meetings and meetings of area municipalities.

“With everything I had to do, my plate was quite full and I’ve honored my obligation to the city,” Leeling said. “But last year I was diagnosed with a serious medical condition and recovery has been slow, but all my duties were fulfilled."

Wondering if she was performing her job to the best of her ability, Leeling submitted her resignation to the city. But as she continues to heal, she wondered if she was being too impatient, as she enjoys her job.

Perales said the council had three options: decline rehiring Leeling, rehiring her, or including her for consideration with the other applicants for the position.

“Tammy has put the needs of the city ahead of her own health and she’s done a great job for us,” Perales said. “But we also have to look at what’s best for the City of Terrytown.”

Council members voted 4-0 that to keep the hiring process fair, they would interview Leeling along with the other candidates.

Interviews are scheduled for next week. In the interim, former clerk Linda Green will fill in that position.