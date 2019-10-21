Council rejects selling downtown parking lot

By unanimous vote, members of the Scottsbluff City Council said no to proposed ordinances that would allow for the sale of property in the downtown area.

The property is currently a public parking area directly east of the Western States Bank on First Avenue and also adjacent to the law offices of Chaloupka, Holyoke, Snyder, Chaloupka and Longoria on Second Avenue.

The two businesses had approached the city about the sale, offering $20,000 and $12,500, respectively.

“We’re trying to grow the downtown area for future growth,” said council member Scott Shaver. “To me, almost giving away a parking lot is just insane. There are a lot of small businesses already in the area.”

Scottsbluff Mayor Ray Gonzales said there had been some discussion about the condition of those parking lots because they’ll need some work done.

“Council has been assessing parking around the city,” he said. “Both those businesses made an offer, but as we try to revitalize the downtown area, we need to assure we have plenty of parking for the businesses and for the 18th Street Plaza as they schedule more events there.”

Gonzales added that the downtown parking lots were full during the recent Old West Weekend band parade and last December’s Christmas Parade.

In other action, council members rejected an ordinance that would change some of the rules and increase fees in the city-owned Fairview Cemetery.

During a discussion, council member Nathan Green asked whether the fee adjustments would be on an annual basis or whether the council could reassess them as necessary.

“I’ve already heard that people are looking at other cemeteries,” Green said. “I don’t know if this ordinance is to slow the growth of our own cemetery because other cities aren’t raising their fees. Either way, I just think we need to look at this more.”

Gonzales said the ordinance was proposed because costs continue to go up, so the fee increase would help offset some of those costs.

“Throughout the year we’re looking at all our fees to see if they need to be adjusted to fit in our budget,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll look at the cemetery fees again at some point in the future.”

On a lighter note, the mayor and council members presented former council Jordan Colwell with a plaque in honor of his many years of service to the city.