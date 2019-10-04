SCOTTSBLUFF — The Scottsbluff City Council Monday night will consider action on a claim against Allo Communications relating to misapplied payments that were made to Scotts Bluff County.

Allo entered into franchise agreements with the county, along with the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown in 2010. Until the end of 2018, Allo was remitting franchise fees to the county, but not to the cities. According to testimony given to the county commissioners, Allo had mistakenly set up the entirety of the payments to go to the county.

It wasn’t until the City of Scottsbluff was preparing to renew its fee agreement and realized they hadn’t been receiving payments. What was discovered was that over the past eight years, remittances should have been $318,087 to the City of Scottsbluff, $95,338 to the City of Gering, $66 to the City of Terrytown and $3,604 to Scotts Bluff County. Allo corrected the error in 2019 and has been remitting each quarterly payment to the correct entity.

Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson said that Scottsbluff and Gering are looking to work together on their claims and begin a dialogue with the county and Allo about what steps are needed to get the funds directed to the proper agencies.

The council will also hear discussion regarding a final plan for the 18th Street Plaza. Johnson said the final plan would alleviate some stormwater issues in the plaza and allow for more activities to be held there.