A Gering city councilman has submitted his resignation.

On Monday, the Gering city council will consider the resignation of councilman Phil Holliday, according to its agenda.

Holliday, who has served on the council for six years, said in a letter that it has been a privilege to serve the city council.

“There have been many positive changes in the years that I have served as well as any new and exciting projects around the city. I have had the honor to serve alongside some amazing people,” he said in his resignation letter.

Holliday said he needed to tender his resignation as a Ward IV representative immediately.

The council will discuss replacing Holliday during the meeting. Replacing a council member has historically been a process that includes interested persons submitting letters of interest and an appointment by the mayor.