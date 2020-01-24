An upcoming concert will benefit two local organizations.

Absolutely Country, Definitely Gospel will perform at the Midwest Theater at 7:30 p.m. on April 16; doors open at 6:45. Proceeds of the concert will benefit Festival of Hope and Legacy of the Plains.

Absolutely Country, Definitely Gospel is a project by Faith’s Journey and Friends, a ministry of music that performs more than 120 dates a year from coast to cost, according to its website.

The group performs country classics like "Meet in the Middle" and "Coal Miners Daughter," as well as gospel greats, such as "I’ll Fly Away" and "This Old House."

“We saw this group in Branson last year when we were down there and we thought they would be great for a fundraiser,” Marty Martinson, who is a Legacy of the Plains board member, said.

He laughed and added, “We’re always doing fundraisers for one thing or another — or I should say my wife is.”

His wife, Barbara is on the board with Festival of Hope.

“Festival of Hope helps people with everyday living expenses when a member of the family is going through cancer treatment,” Martinson said. “As far as the museum goes ... we feel it is a world-class museum and we’ve heard people from a lot of different places say the same thing.”

However, it takes money to operate the facility and being in a rural area means less traffic and a larger need for donations to keep things going, he said.

The show is family friendly, and tickets are on sale now but quantities are limited.

“We urge people to get them as soon as possible,” Martinson said.

Tickets start at $25 for “good” seats, while “best” and “premium” seats will go for $30 and $35 respectively. They can be purchased online at midwestheater.com or by calling 632-4311 or stopping by the box office at 1707 Broadway during normal business hours.

For more information, contact the theater or the Martinsons at 308-632-4729.