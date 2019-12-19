County officials graduate from 'invaluable' leadership training

Three Scotts Bluff County officials have been recognized by the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) during the group’s annual convention in Kearney.

County Commissioner Charlie Knapper, City Clerk and Election Commissioner Kelly Sides, and Management Accountant Lisa Rien received certificates for completion of the NACO Institute of Excellence, a year-long leadership program taught by Nebraska Extension, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

The purpose of the Institute is to provide county officials, both elected and appointed, with the opportunity to learn more about themselves as leaders and better serve their constituents.

The Institute is a collaboration between NACO and the University of Nebraska system. It provides leadership development for elected, appointed and other county officials.

Knapper said it was nice to be recognized, but what was more important to him was the knowledge he gained from the conference.

“The learning we were exposed to was really priceless, especially for officials who are new to their positions,” he said. “The knowledge we gained far outweighs the award.”

One of the important things conference attendees learned was the process of contacting and working with our state senators. And they learned how to gain the support and confidence of the legislators they’ll be working with, not just in our district but across the state.”

One particular item Knapper mentioned was the importance of the state inheritance tax to counties.

“It seems that every couple of years the senators try to take away the inheritance tax from the counties and put it into the state budget,” he said. “We don’t want to see an increase in the estate tax, but they’re important for the county’s operation.”

Knapper added the counties need to demonstrate to the Legislature they’re being good stewards of inheritance taxes and doing what they can to keep property taxes down.

Another proposal Knapper labeled as important was the potential elimination of cash bail laws in the state.

“It’s highly likely the state will pass a bill saying that cash bail is unconstitutional,” he said. “Their reason will be because cash bail puts an undue burden on people from lower socio-economic classes.”

Knapper said there’s some truth to that, but counties need to know how the elimination of cash bail will affect them in the future.

jpurvis@starherald.com