County to purchase new buses for Roadrunner service

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners have approved an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) to purchase three new buses for Tri-City Roadrunner Public Transit.

Commissioners approved purchasing a 12-passenger van and two ADA compliant lowered floor minivans for a total of $103,964.

The Federal Transit Authority is picking up 80% of the cost and NDOT contributes 10%. The remaining 10% owed by the county comes to $10,198.50.

“Right now, we have about 3,000 passengers a month and that’s fantastic,” Shari Hinze, Manager for Tri-City Roadrunner Public Transit, said. “It’s been a big increase since we started the service in January 2018.”

She said the service is always monitoring and adjusting routes to assure none of them become overcrowded. At full staff, 16 drivers cover routes throughout the Scottsbluff-Gering area.

“People are loving the new service,” Hinze said. “We’re received a lot of positive feedback. People also want to know if we’ll be expanding our hours and running on weekends and holidays. We might offer that in the future, if funding becomes available.”

In other action, County Roads Superintendent Linda Grummert asked the county board for guidance about her proposal to cease sharing county road maintenance with neighboring Banner County, as she outlined at the previous board meeting.

Currently, Scotts Bluff County Roads Department takes care of maintenance in the Stegall and Carter Canyon area, some of which is in Banner County. In return, Banner County maintains areas south of McGrew that are within Scotts Bluff County.

Banner County Commissioners had sent a letter to the Scotts Bluff County Board requesting the existing agreement remain in effect.

Grummert shared some possible alternative solutions to problem, saying the current agreement allows for future criticism and turmoil among county officials, roads superintendents and taxpayers.

“Has there been any of these problems?” asked County Board Chairman Ken Meyer. “I’ve spoken with several residents from both counties and they’re happy with what they have now. No one was complaining. So if there are problems, why haven’t we heard about it?”

Grummert told board members she was searching for a solution, because the current agreement isn’t working well with her crew.

“I always want to come to the table and be helpful,” Commissioner Mark Harris said. “I’m willing to listen if there’s a reason why the current agreement doesn’t work, but we need to find out what’s the root cause of this issue.”

Meyer said he would be willing to sit in on a discussion among officials in both Banner and Scotts Bluff counties to see if common ground can found for an acceptable agreement that’s beneficial to everyone.

