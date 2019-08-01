Couple opens I&L Coffee Roasters in Mitchell

MITCHELL — A new coffee shop opened in Mitchell Monday after Isaac and Lacey Holbrook turned their dreams of opening a family business into a reality.

When the opportunity came up to rent the building on Center Avenue in Mitchell, Lacey took the initiative to open a business, I&L Coffee Roasters.

“Lacey brought it up about why don’t we just do it,” Isaac said. “With her on board, we just decided to do it.”

The "I" stands for Isaac and the "L" stands for Lacey. Their logo is a hippo.

“I like hippos and it’s memorable,” Isaac said.

After they got the building keys Tuesday, July 23, they began repainting the walls in the building and Lacey built a crate table and re-purposed an old door, I&L Coffee Roasters opened its doors.

“It’s kind of an idea that’s been brewing since I started brewing coffee three years ago,” said Isaac. “It’s been the end goal to do that, I just didn’t know it was going to be this soon.”

With customers coming in to try the unique coffee flavors at I&L, the Holbrooks hope customers’ experience is unique.

“I want them to experience a taste they’ve never tasted before,” Isaac said. “That fresh roasted coffee taste that is smooth and delicious and to be able to tell a difference in the quality of our drinks. It is fresh roasted and we really care about what goes into the drink.”

Once the Holbrooks settle into their new business, Lacey said they have intentions of expanding their menu with additional drinks and some bakery items.

“There was a coffee shop called the Coffee Cabin and they did something like a chocolate Coke or a chocolate Dr. Pepper and it was a pretty popular item,” she said. “We might offer that for people who aren’t coffee drinkers. Eventually, we are going to serve teas.”

They also want to offer cookies and scones to their customers, but their focus will remain on coffee.

Elaine Houser-Heart and Louise Eads, both of Mitchell, met at the new coffee shop Thursday after seeing the open sign in the window.

“I called her and said the old coffee shop is going to open up,” said Eads. “It’s a nice, little place.”

The friends ordered a Chai and caramel coffee before finding a table and enjoying each other’s company.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Eads said. “It’s nice to have a place where we can come and hangout.”

Houser-Heart added, “It’s nice we have a place here, so now we don’t have to go to the Bluffs anymore.”

Houser-Heart and Eads described the atmosphere as homey, family-oriented and peaceful.

Christine Scanlan and Joseph Orozco also visited I&L Coffee Thursday to try the coffee.

“My sister owns Cappuccino & Company and she posted about it, so I figured I’d go somewhere else and try their coffee,” Scanlan said.

As the Holbrooks continue brewing fresh coffee for their customers, Isaac is grateful for the opportunity.

“It’s been our dream for four years,” Isaac said. “It’s amazing and it’s a good opportunity. It feels surreal to be doing it because it happened so fast.”

I&L Coffee Roasters is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are closed Sundays.

All forms of payments are accepted. I&L Coffee Roasters is located at 1456 Center Ave. in Mitchell.