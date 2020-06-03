The road to Courthouse and Jail Rocks is looking a little different these days.

Thanks to funding by the Morrill County Visitor’s Committee, the road to the landmarks has been widened and the parking area enlarged. Additionally, gravel has been added to both areas. The group has also helped with revamping the Western Trails Scenic Byways signs and the production of a brochure.

The property was donated by Alta Seybolt to the Nebraska Historical Society in 1976. The Visitor’s Committee wanted to help enhance the experience of visiting the two landmarks.

“In the last 10 years or so, the parking area sort of hollowed out, forming a bowl,” said committee member Loren Pospisil, who is also the site director at Chimney Rock.

The hollowed-out parking lot made it tough to for buses and RVs to get to the site and to turn around to leave.

“It used to be that you could take buses up there, but not recently,” said Pospisil. “Now, you can take multiple buses there.”

He hopes this will draw more people to visit the landmarks, which seem to receive much less attention that Chimney Rock or Scotts Bluff National Monument.

“A great many emigrants commented on these, but Chimney Rock and Scotts Bluff had more ink, even though people passed Courthouse Rock first,” he said.

The first recorded mention of the landmark dates back to 1835, when Rev. Samuel Parker referred to the rock as “the old castle.”

The word “jail” first appears in the 1852 journal of John T. Kerns, Pospisil said, when Kearns mentioned a rock south of courthouse rock that “resembles a jail house.”

“Chimney Rock’s nature as a spire really captured their imagination,” Pospisil said. “Scotts Bluff was big and people had to negotiate through the pass. It seems people on the north side of the river had less interest in Courthouse Rock.”

Equally overlooked, he said, is Castle Rock.

“Castle Rock is stunning. A few emigrants mentioned it but it is rarely talked about today. I suppose that is because there is no public access.”

The public is allowed — and encouraged — to visit Courthouse and Jail Rocks. The area has a small hiking path and benches have been installed. Additionally, the use of drones is allowed.

Visitors can get a nice view to the north of Bridgeport and Chimney Rock can be seen from 14 miles away, said Pospisil.

“The long-term plan is to add a picnic table,” he said.

Hikers should keep an eye out for rattlesnakes, and note that there are no visitor services at the site.

“But that means you are able to close your eyes and listen for the distant wagon wheels,” Pospisil said.

