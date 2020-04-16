As cases in some area of the state have had a large growth in cases of the coronavirus case, the Panhandle has not, to date.

On Thursday, Scotts Bluff County officials updated that 33 positive cases have been confirmed in the Panhandle, with one more case from Scotts Bluff County reported. That person, a man in his 40s, who Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell reported did have connections to previously reported Scotts Bluff County cases. PPHD said all close contacts of the man had been contacted and were self-quarantining.

To date, Panhandle health officials have tested 725 people since March 2. Fourteen people have recovered, with persons in Box Butte County, Cheyenne County, Morrill County and Scotts Bluff County among those persons who have recovered. Officials did not provide any updates on persons who were hospitalized and had tested positive for the coronavirus. Last week, three people from the Panhandle were reported to have been hospitalized. One of those individuals, a Kimball man who had been hospitalized for about two weeks, has been released. The status of the two other individuals was not known.

In other areas of the state, the COVID-19 case is much more serious.

On Wednesday, Hall County, where Grand Island is located, reported 278 cases, exceeding cases reported in other areas of the state, including Douglas County. On that same day, Douglas County reported 263 cases. Douglas County reported its first case on March 6 and Hall County didn’t report its first case until nearly three weeks later, on March 26.

Media in Hall County were reporting an additional 71 cases had been reported Thursday, but state numbers did not yet reflect those cases as of press time. In Thursday evening’s update, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services had reported that the state had exceeded 1,000 cases, reporting 1,066 cases as of press time.

Those numbers, however, don’t include the latest surge in cases in Hall County, with the local health department reporting 339 cases in its Thursday update. State totals still reflect Hall County at 268 cases. Twenty-four deaths have been associated with the coronavirus, according to the Nebraska DHHS.

At least two cases in the Panhandle have involved nursing homes. West Nebraska Veterans Home and the Sidney Health Care Center both released information regarding protocols at those facilities and Schnell said that officials are continuing with investigations at those facilities.

“We’re doing very aggressive testing with them and they’re being very cooperative.”

In Thursday’s briefing, people were also reminded about Gov. Pete Ricketts’ “Stay Home. Stay Healthy. Stay Connected.” initiative, which is underway until the end of the month. The governor has encouraged people to stay at home. Other health measures, such as wearing a mask when in public, have also been recommended.

Engel said that officials continue to recommend that persons experiencing symptoms or possibly exposed to coronavirus self-quarantine. She noted that some of the recent cases have not involved a lot of reports about possible exposures because people are identified as close contacts and have been self-quarantining during the time that they are believed to be contagious, which is a two to 14-day window.

In other news, the Panhandle Health District officials noted that they had been interviewed by Time Magazine on the approach taken by the rural health district.

“It was a really great opportunity to really talk about where we’ve come and what we’d done over the last couple of months,” Director Kim Engel said, sayign it was heartwarming to talk about partners and the proactive approach taken in the Panhandle. The district also talked about the challenges and different perspectives, she said.

Businesses continue to be connected with resources through PPHD, which hosts a business call regularly on Thursdays. Questions during Thursday’s call involved hiring of new employees - who are recommended to quarantine if they have traveled from out of state - and other topics. Directed health measures remain in place that have changed restaurant and bar operations and also closed some businesses, such as salons and tattoo parlors.

For information on COVID-19 and resources, visit pphd.org.