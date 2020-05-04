We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Cases of the coronavirus exceeded 50 in the Panhandle over the weekend, according to information released by health officials.

Fifty-five people have now tested positive for the coronavirus. On Monday, Panhandle Public Health District officials released that two people in Morrill County had tested positive for COVID-19. One, a teen girl, had been identified as the close contact of another case. A second, a woman in her 50s, is believed to have contracted coronavirus through community spread.

In neighboring Scotts Bluff County, two other cases of community spread were identified over the weekend.

On Saturday, PPHD released that a woman in her 50s and teen boy were announced to have tested positive. Health officials say that a contact investigation has been completed. No possible community exposure sites have been released by health officials. Initially, community exposure sites were announced as officials tried to prevent cases of the coronavirus and the first case of community spread resulted in directed health measures for the district, Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said during Monday’s PPHD briefing.

“As everything is, guidelines and how we’re doing things are changing with this virus as we move forward,” Schnell said. “...One of the things that we are looking at now, and the governor is using, as a measure is how the local hospitals are handling capacity, how they are working and how they are handling their local load. ... That is what we are looking at now versus community spread.

Officials have said that significant contact is contact lasting more than 10 minutes. In settings such as at a grocery store, officials have said, that is not likely to occur, though members of the public have continued to be advised to wear masks, wash their hands and other preventative measures.

Three men, one in his 50s and two in his 20s, were also announced to have tested positive in Scotts Bluff County. A Cheyenne County man in his 30s has also been identified as having tested positive. Officials say that all were close contacts of persons who previously tested positive.

Of the persons who have tested positive, eight people have been hospitalized during their treatment, Schnell said. Thirty-seven people have recovered.

The state has kicked off the “TestNebraska Challenge,” which encourages Nebraskans to take an assessment as the state ramps up testing. The assessment is available via testnebraska.com and only takes a few moments to complete.

Some areas of the state have begun seeing testing sites begin. PPHD director Kim Engel said that drive-thru testing sites are tentatively planned to be available late this week or early next week.

Health officials are reminding people to continue to abide by some suggested guidelines to keep Nebraskans healthy. Gov. Pete Ricketts echoed a similar message during his daily briefing Monday.

Tips provided by PPHD were:

— Wear a mask when possible.

— Wash your hands frequently. Wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds and sanitize when available.

— Monitor your symptoms. If you experience a cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, chills, muscle pain, or loss of taste or smell call your doctor, clinic, or PPHD's 24/7 line at 308-262-5764 before going.

— Socially distance in public and at work. Use the six-foot rule as much as possible.

— Only sit with people from your household when at church. Stay six feet from other households.

— Stay home. Do not take unnecessary trips outside the home. Respect the ten-person limit. Non-essential out-of-state travel is discouraged.

— Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.

— Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports and no playgrounds.

— Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities.

— Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.

Officials continue to advise that people do not travel out of state unless necessary, such as for medical appointments and because you are an essential worker. Self-quarantining for 14 days after travel continues to be recommended.

“There may also be other policies at your work,” Jessica Davies, assistant director, said. “So make sure that you are checking that as well.”

If a person does have to travel out of the state, she said, they should take increased precautions, such as wearing a mask, limiting stops and monitoring for symptoms.

Tabi Prochazka, deputy director at PPHD, noted that Cinco de Mayo is one of two celebrations coming up this month. Health officials continue to advise people to limit gatherings.

“Remember, have fun, but the safest place to celebrate is at home.”

She urged people to consider picking up their favorite food and to celebrate at home, joining others by online meetings. Restaurants were able to open on Monday to dine-in services. Prochazka advises that if you do celebrate at a local restaurant, people cooperate with directed health measures that are in place, such as sitting six feet apart, limiting parties to six people, and no self-serving of food or drink. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has also put into place other guidelines, such as requiring workers to wear masks.