No new cases of COVID-19 were announced in the Panhandle Tuesday, but officials say they are awaiting results for 76 tests.

During the Panhandle Public Health District’s daily briefing, officials they had not received results on Monday or by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials were asked about a number of subjects from additional testing to the enforceability of the Governor’s health measures relating to COVID-19.

PPHD officials were asked for more information regarding a testing event for first responders in Kimball on Wednesday, but director Kim Engel said nothing was planned, however some “pre-planning” has been taking place.

“The State of Nebraska did reach out to us and offer us additional resources,” Engel said. “We said we would be interested in that.”

Engel said officials had done some advanced planning for using the resources that they requested from the state in the event of approval. As of Tuesday afternoon, the request had not been approved and no testing events were scheduled in the Panhandle, she said.

Officials were also asked questions regarding Kimball’s positive cases. Five were tied to Kimball Health Services, and Engel stated that three were involved in direct patient care.

“As far as I know, all of the close contacts have been contacted,” she said. “I don’t know off the top of my head how many people have been put into quarantine.”

She said the number of tests from Kimball that have come back positive is concerning, but it has to do with the size of the community. Fewer places to go and stronger social connections mean a higher exposure risk, she said, but it’s not limited to Kimball.

“A town the size of Kimball or Hemingford or any small town – there’s just a certain number of places people go,” she said, later adding, “We talk about Kimball a lot … but I can assure the virus is in all our communities. It takes a while to show up and when it does, all of these connections become really apparent.”

A question was asked about the enforcement of the direct health measure put into place by Governor Pete Ricketts. Cars with out-of-states are still frequent despite stay-at-home recommendations but there isn’t much that can be done, deputy director Tabi Prochazka said.

She explained that social distancing guidelines and the limit on public gatherings are the only enforceable elements of the direct health measure. However, people should not use that as an opportunity to live their normal lives.

“When we say stay home, stay home whenever possible,” Engel said. “Do visit or host people you do not live with. This includes extended family.”

Engel urged the community to continue to adhere to guidelines put in place by the Governor and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I believe that we’re going to get through this,” she said. “We’re all in the same fight together.”