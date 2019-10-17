Craving glazed doughnuts? BMS students selling Krispy Kreme for annual fundraiser

Bluffs Middle School students are selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts as part of their annual fundraiser.
Stacy Celli, math teacher Stacy Celli, who helped organize the event, said every year the community continues to support the students and the school.
“We are grateful that our kids take the time to sell within the community to family and friends and raise the money that comes back to the school,” Celli said.
The fundraiser began Wednesday, Oct. 16 and goes through Oct. 30. The public can purchase a dozen doughnuts for $9. Cash and check payments are accepted and if the public writes a check, they should make it out to Bluffs Middle School. Payment is due at the time of purchase.
The public can also call Bluffs Middle School to purchase doughnuts by calling 308-635-6270.
As the students engage with the community through the fundraiser, Celli said it teaches them valuable skills.
“This fundraiser is a great way for our kids to work on their public speaking and talk to other people in the community about what the funds go toward,” Celli said. “They are excited about helping raise money for the school.”
She added, “It lets people know, out in the community, our kids are working hard to raise money for positive things at BMS.”
The money raised from the fundraiser goes back to the students through enrichment activities, grade level and school-wide celebrations and teacher incentives for students.
Doughnuts will be delivered Saturday, Nov. 9 and customers can come to BMS from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. to pick up their orders. The public is asked to bring their florescent orange reminder slips with them to help the teacher volunteers quickly account for orders. Students should be providing those florescent orange slips after customers place an order.
Last year, students sold just under 3,000 dozen doughnuts, bringing in over $20,000.
“We’re always grateful to our wonderful community that gives back to our students in this way,” Celli said. “We hope again this year they will consider buying doughnuts and supporting Bluffs Middle School.”
