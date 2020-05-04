Critical care unit expansion completed at Regional West

Capacity in the critical care unit at Regional West Medical Canter has doubled as a result of a nearly $3.5 million expansion.

In January, the hospital added eight rooms and Monday another 12 rooms opened up to bring the total to 40 beds available in the unit. The new 12 rooms add 8,000 square feet of space to the unit.

“We’re awful excited to have our new unit available for the region,” Regional West Health Services President and CEO John Mentgen said. “It took a complete team effort, a lot of hours and work to get it finalized.”

As the region’s acute care center and Level II trauma center as well as other tertiary services, Mentgen said the hospital board saw the need for the additional beds to meet the needs of the community. If Regional West’s beds are full, patients are forced to go to other hospitals, sometimes hours away.

“Having that vital service here for our region certainly is better for the patients and also for their families who may have to travel extra for a higher level of care,” Mentgen said.

Having the expanded unit will be a benefit for the hospital staff as well.

“Critical care beds are not only for surgical patients, but for medical patents as well,” Mentgen said. “It gives us an extra level of flexibility as we’re providing critical services for those patients -—the high acute patients. That’s extremely helpful to the staff. The layout of this unit is state of the art. We have nurse’s work stations at every room where they can monitor those high acuity, really sick patients, give them really great patient care services.”

There were a couple of unforeseen delays in the construction process, but the delay allowed for adding services and capabilities for the rooms, so Mentgen said the delay worked out for the better of the project.

The wide variety of services available at Regional West make it a key provider in the region. Mentgen said the staff has worked hard to keep providing it’s best level of care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our goal is to be able to have those high-quality services available when needed,” he said, “that’s even now during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although there are some restrictions, and we do a lot of things by tele-health, we are still immediately available and ready to go with any high acute healthcare need that somebody might have.”

Over the past six to nine months, the hospital has added a state-of-the-art cardiac CATH lab and 3-D tomography relating to breast health for patients and a new DaVinci robot for surgical robotics in addition to expanding the critical care unit to 40 beds.

“We continue to look forward to what the future may hold,” Mentgen said. “I think there is an intermittent pause for COVID-19 as we’re very carefully watching our community needs to see what those volumes and what those disease states are, but we certainly have plans for expansion of other services in the immediate-near future, and we’ll be looking at that very closely as we go through this year.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts has relaxed restrictions on elective procedures. Mentgen said Regional West is set to begin those procedures this week.

“We going to be doing those in a very prescriptive manner — safe for our patients, safe for our staff — as we’re beginning to follow those guidelines and do those procedures that we’ve been putting off for a little while,” he said.