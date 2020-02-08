MITCHELL — For 35 years, KNEB has presented its annual farm and ranch expo.

Some 90 vendors are showcasing their goods and services at the expo; one vendor came from Idaho, a KNEB spokesperson said. There’s something for everyone at the show. Driving into the grounds, there’s a display of tractors by 21st Century Equipment and in the parking area, you can see Regional West’s Air Link helicopter. Upon entering the expo at the Scotts Bluff County Event Center, there’s a warm place to sit and enjoy a hot cup of coffee with friends before navigating and enjoying the expo itself.

Upon entering the expo, one is greeted by KNEB staff with a giveaway. Then you’re off – off to explore the expo at your personal pace and leisure. You’ll come across all kinds of things, like educational materials, kid’s games, historical information, equipment, insurance companies, banks and lenders, foods, candies, crafts, home decor, colleges, construction, electrical support, medical information, lumber, sporting goods, rodent control, new trends in agriculture, irrigation, heating, entrepreneurs, animal husbandry, nutrition and feeds, and more. You might even see something startling, even a bit terrifying – the Grim Reaper, or at least a life insurance agent dressed like the Grim Reaper.

The Fitts farm family of Melbeta came to the expo to “visit with people,” they said. With many people in attendance at the expo, there’s opportunity to visit with an old friend or stop and build a new friendship with a stranger. Farmers and ranchers like to talk about what makes them tick — agriculture. A farm and ranch expo is a fitting place for people of agriculture to connect and/or reconnect while appreciating the giveaways, demonstrations and services there to benefit and assist them.

KNEB’s annual farm and ranch expo in Mitchell ends Saturday at 3 p.m.