Micki Walker reports this large sized hail north of Scottsbluff on Experiment Farm Road.
Katie Rasnic
Katie Rasnic
Katie Rasnic
Sarah wood compares hail to a buckle and penny.
Pauline Gomez at Regional West Medical Center.
Brad Staman, Star-Herald, captured this photo at Scottsbluff High School.
Brad Staman captured this photo at Scottsbluff High School.
Micki Walker
Lauren Brant, Star-Herald, snapped pictures of the storm on Broadway.
Susan O'Brien, south of Fairview Cemetery.
Mekayla Huddleston reports she lives on I Street in Gering.
Brooke Johnson took this photo at Regional West Medical Center.
Isaiah Gomez in Gering.
Shannon Kephart snapped pictures of windows damages on the northside of the RC Scott apartments.
Shannon Kephart
Haroldine Garneaux
Haroldine Garneaux
Haroldine Garneaux
Bertha Delp, rainbow after the hail storm at Dalton.
Casey Eskam took these photos of the storm as it moved over Gering.
Casey Eskam took these photos as the storm moved over Gering.
Casey Eskam
Casey Eskam
Rudy Hernandez, taken at Domino's Pizza in Gering.
Whitney Kleich reports this hail comes from the sugar factory area.
Regina Harsh, 12th Avenue and 17th Street.
Tyler Thompson, Second Avenue in Scottsbluff
Tyler Thompson, Second Avenue in Scottsbluff
The storm traveled through downtown Scottsbluff at about 3:34 p.m. on Thursday. Meteorologist Brandon Wills with the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne said it was only minutes before weather spotter reports started coming in.
“We had a severe thunderstorm warning out in time,” Wills said. “In the first five to 10 minutes, we had three reports of hail ranging from golf ball size to hen’s egg size, which is two inches, the next quarter-inch larger size.”
One spotter called in to report broken windows in the area.
On the Star-Herald Facebook page, residents were reporting broken windows and siding damage to homes throughout Scottsbluff, with reports on Highland Road, Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street. At Scottsbluff High School, several students had cars that were battered by the hail, with broken out windshields and rear windows.
Wills said the storm wouldn’t lose intensity as it moved toward Banner County and southwest Morrill County. The storm also moved through Cheyenne County.
However, in Gering and Mitchell, residents were reporting that the storm passed by them with little effect. A second storm is reported to be moving through the area later this evening.