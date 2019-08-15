A short-lived but violent hailstorm plowed through Scottsbluff Thursday, leaving damage to homes and vehicles in its path.

The storm traveled through downtown Scottsbluff at about 3:34 p.m. on Thursday. Meteorologist Brandon Wills with the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne said it was only minutes before weather spotter reports started coming in.

“We had a severe thunderstorm warning out in time,” Wills said. “In the first five to 10 minutes, we had three reports of hail ranging from golf ball size to hen’s egg size, which is two inches, the next quarter-inch larger size.”

One spotter called in to report broken windows in the area.

On the Star-Herald Facebook page, residents were reporting broken windows and siding damage to homes throughout Scottsbluff, with reports on Highland Road, Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street. At Scottsbluff High School, several students had cars that were battered by the hail, with broken out windshields and rear windows.

Wills said the storm wouldn’t lose intensity as it moved toward Banner County and southwest Morrill County. The storm also moved through Cheyenne County.

However, in Gering and Mitchell, residents were reporting that the storm passed by them with little effect. A second storm is reported to be moving through the area later this evening.