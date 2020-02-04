TORRINGTON — For many, the loss of a child is something that only happens to someone else. Jenny Marsden-Garcia thought the same thing, until she became that someone else.

“My pregnancy was great,” said Jenny. “I had tiny complications, but other than that, everything was fine.”

Toward the end of her pregnancy, tiny complications grew into larger ones. She was admitted into the hospital for observation for a week.

“They finally decided to go ahead and deliver via c-section because she wasn’t doing normally activities in the womb,” Jenny said. “I was 37 weeks, and as far as we knew, I was measuring correctly for a six pound baby — everything was perfect.”

Until it wasn’t.

A Difficult Beginning

Izabella Nicole Garcia was born on Sept. 21, 2017. She weighed 4 pounds, 4 ounces.

“I didn’t hear her crying, so I panicked,” Jenny said.

She was given medication to ease her anxiety, but said it made her feel really out of it. On top of that, the anesthesia from her c-section and related procedures was making her sick.

“I got to see her for a little bit, but then they life-flighted her to Denver,” Jenny said. “We didn’t know what was going on. She went on Thursday and on Friday they called me.”

Doctors told Jenny her little girl was born with a rare congenital heart defect called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, or HLHS, which means the left side of her heart failed to develop completely. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HLHS accounts for 2-3 percent of all congenital heart disease.

While the right side of the heart pumps oxygen-poor blood to the lungs, the left pumps oxygen-rich blood to the rest of the body. When it is underdeveloped, it can’t do so which leads to the right side picking up the slack. Unfortunately, sometimes that isn’t enough.

“They were spouting off numbers and chances of survival and all of that,” Jenny said. “I was freaking out.”

Jenny begged the doctors and nurses to let her leave the hospital so she could be with her daughter, but she wasn’t well enough to go home. Immediately after being released on Sept. 24, she headed to Denver where her baby was in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for the a total of five days.

“I got to hold her for the first time,” Jenny said. “I had to wear a mask. I think I was in there all day.”

The family learned Izabella had another condition: Jacobsen Syndrome.

According to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center, the condition is characterized by the deletion of several genes on chromosome 11 and can lead to a number of other issues including cognitive impairment, delayed motor skills and congenital heart defects.

The condition is sometimes genetic and sometimes occurs randomly. After testing, Jenny learned she had a less severe case of the disease. She had her youngest son, Cruz, who was four at the time, tested as well.

“Luckily, he doesn’t have it,” she said.

Saying Goodbye

In an effort to save Izabella, doctors performed heart surgery.

“The doctor was amazing,” Jenny said. “He gave me an angel with a heart on it to hold during surgery.”

The surgery went well, but the baby wasn’t out of the woods. Jenny stayed in her daughter’s room as much as possible.

“I would always be there in the morning for rounds and at night,” she said. “I’d just watch over her.”

Izabella began having seizures.

“That’s when we found out she had meningitis,” Jenny said.

Because Jenny and Izabella’s father, Jacob Garcia, couldn’t afford to both be out of work at the same time, he often stayed behind while Jenny headed to Denver.

Her parents helped with watching Cruz, but she needed to make a trip back to Wyoming to pick him up for a little while.

“I didn’t want to leave — I felt like something wasn’t right,” Jenny said, and not long after she made it home, “they called me and said, ‘You need to get back to Denver, now.’”

The family arrived in time for Jenny to have one last night with her daughter.

“I got to spend a really awesome night with her the night before she passed away,” she said. “We played Christian music. I talked to her and I talked to God.”

Izabella died on Oct. 18, 2017 at just 27 days old.

Moving Forward

Jenny planned Izabella’s funeral, choosing a pink casket, and designed her headstone. She also attended a meeting of The Compassionate Friends, a grief support group, and decided she wanted to start one back home.

In June 2018, she set up a Facebook page and began reaching out to others who had lost a child. She called the group, “Peace of My Heart,” and they meet twice a month. The next meeting will be at Applebee's in Scottsbluff at 11 a.m. on Feb. 15.

“It’s not all heart moms,” Jenny said. “It is for every parent that has lost a child, whether it is from the womb like a miscarriage or an adult child. I believe a loss is a loss.”

Although time has made things easier, dealing with her loss is still far from easy.

“I get chest pain quite a bit, sometimes I get physically ill,” she said. “Losing a child — nothing can compare. The loss still hurts so much, but you have to keep living.”

Although Izabella died from meningitis and not directly from her heart defect, Jenny is passionate about bringing awareness to congenital heart defects — it’s one of the many things she does to stay busy.

On Friday, she and others across the United States will participate in Wear Red Day as part of Heart Month. She hopes to see people around the area participating, in honor of her heart baby and so many others.

“We always celebrate her birthday and her angelversary,” Jenny said. “Heart Month is also really important to us.”

She sees it as a way to remind parents that life is delicate and loss doesn’t always happen to “someone else.”

“People say, ‘I can’t imagine,’ and I remember saying that before I lost a child,” Jenny said. “I never imagined having a heart child ... I never imagined any of this.”