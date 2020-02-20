As the Nebraska Legislature approaches the halfway point in its 60-day 2020 session, 482 bills must receive an initial hearing and about 100 of them could be designated as priorities.

During a conference call on Thursday, District 48 State Sen. John Stinner of Gering said the bill currently taking up much of their debate time is LB 974. The 59-page bill, introduced by the Revenue Committee, would reduce property taxes on Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers and homeowners. The bill’s goal is to reduce the state’s reliance on property taxes to support K-12 education.

“Currently, I think we’re short on votes to pass it,” Stinner said. “We have 27 or 28 votes, but we need 33, so it might be pulled. Hopefully, we can bring people together and make some adjustments and try to get something across the finish line on property tax.”

Stinner said he understands there have been concerns from schools about both current and future funding under the bill. However, the Legislature is trying to get the bill as revenue neutral as possible.

The Legislature has struggled over property tax reform for years as competing interests keep popping up. Property taxes are also the top concern among Nebraskans.

An editorial in the Feb. 19 Omaha World-Herald was blunt: “It’s time to give state senators an ultimatum. Enough is enough. It’s time to get it done...This time around, failure is not an option.”

Another major bill up for debate is LB 720, which creates the ImagiNE Nebraska Act to offer incentives for new businesses interested in coming to Nebraska and those wishing to expand.

“The current Nebraska Advantage Act sunsets at the end of the year,” Stinner said. “Not having a major incentive program really limits our opportunities to attract and maintain business.”

Stinner also spoke about his priority bill, LB 424. The bill would allow municipalities to create land banks in areas of the state outside Lincoln/Omaha. Land banks would help facilitate the return of vacant, abandoned and tax delinquent properties to productive use.

“I think land banks are important for western Nebraska to address some of the concerns we have about abandoned buildings,” Stinner said. “A land bank in western Nebraska could possibly be set up as a regional group to serve municipalities around the area.”

Closely related to land bank authority is LB 733, which would make a one-time transfer of $10 million from the general fund into the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Fund.

The bill got its first hearing before Stinner’s Appropriations Committee. Sen. Matt Williams, who introduced the bill, said the funding might have to be spread out over several years due to the state’s tight budget.

“I’m going to recommend my committee take the whole $10 million out of the rainy day fund because it’s a one-time expenditure,” Stinner said. “The governor likes that bill as well so I should be able to get it through.”

Another point of debate during the current session has been over the state prisons. Stinner said it was interesting that after he called for sentencing reform to help overcrowding in the prisons, a possible alternative was presented.

Between October and December of 2019, the average daily population in Nebraska’s prisons was 116% over their operational capacity of 4,807, the second highest in the country.

Earlier this week, Corrections Director Scott Frakes said they were considering the possibility of a private-public partnership to build a new 1,600-bed prison somewhere between Lincoln and Omaha to help deal with overcrowding.

“It was a request for information, not a request to actually build a prison,” Stinner said. “I think this is going to be on everybody’s radar screen in the next two to three years.”