December is filled with fun family events

It’s the perfect time of year to lounge around in warm pajamas and read a book. An upcoming event hosted by the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library will be a special opportunity to do just that.

The library’s annual Holiday Party is set for 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 5 and is open to all area children. The party will be held at the Hampton Inn because it’s too big to take place at the library — last year, more than 430 children and families attended.

The theme this year is “Fa-La-La-La-Llama Holiday Pajama Party,” and will include storytime featuring the book “Llama Llama Red Pajamas” by Anna Dewdney.

In addition to storytime, there will be other fun events for the entire family, according to children’s librarian Deb Carlson. There will be a Christmas stocking craft, milk and cookies and a visit from Santa.

“We started this tradition in 2013 and we’re thrilled to continue it,” said Carlson.

Children are encouraged to wear pajamas to the party and every child in attendance will receive a surprise gift, said Carlson.

The library generally holds a weekly story time, but not during the month of December. Regular story times will resume on Jan. 9, 2020.

For more information on the Christmas party or storytimes, call the library at 630-6250.

The pajama party is just one of many events happening this month. Here are some others to enjoy during this holiday season:

SCOTTSBLUFF: Downtown Christmas Parade

Dec. 1 — 6 p.m.

Downtown Scottsbluff

Downtown Scottsbluff will be bustling tomorrow. The Black Hills Energy Ice Rink will be open for use from 1-6 p.m. Face painting, food trucks and s’mores at 18th Street Plaza will take place from 5-8 p.m.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a free showing of Polar Express at 7:30 p.m. at the Midwest Theater.

Remember, there will be no parking in the Bluffs Middle School parking lots or on Broadway itself. This is for the staging for the floats and the safety of children in attendance.

SCOTTSBLUFF: Meet Santa and the Grinch

Dec. 1 — 7-8 p.m.

West Nebraska Arts Center, 106 E 18th Street

West Nebraska Arts Center will have some special guests on Sunday from 7-8 p.m. Kids will have a chance to warm up after the parade and snap photos with their favorite Christmas characters: Santa Claus and the Grinch. There will also be hot cocoa and cookies available to snack on.

ALLIANCE: Oh the Places it Will Snow Christmas Parade

Dec. 3 — 5:30 p.m.

Alliance Chamber of Commerce, 305 Box Butte

Alliance’s annual Christmas parade will begin in the 800 block of Box Butte and travel south to the 400 block. If you’d like to participate, contact the Alliance Chamber at 308-762-1520.

Following the parade, Santa will be in his house to visit with children. He’ll also be in Alliance from 1-3 p.m. on December 14 and 2-4 p.m. on Dec. 21 and 23.

TORRINGTON: All Is Bright Christmas Celebration

Dec. 6 — 3-6 p.m.

Downtown Torrington — Multiple Locations

There’s going to be a ton to do in Torrington on Dec. 6. At 3 p.m., carriage rides with Santa will start on Main Street and will continue until 6:15. From 4-6 p.m., there will be a sugar cookie decorating contest and Torrington Fiddlers Performance at 21st and Main. The Wyo-Ring Handbell Choir will play from 4:45-5:45 at Vandel Drug and the members of the Torrington Police Department will be wandering around downtown with treats from 4-6 p.m.

There will be a number of other activities prior to the beginning of the All is Bright Parade of Lights, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. It will start at 27th street and proceed south down Main.

For a full list of events happening that day, visits gogoshen.net.

SCOTTSBLUFF: Very Valley Christmas

Dec. 6 — 7:30 p.m., Dec. 7 — 2 p.m.

Western Nebraska Community College, 1601 E 27th Street

Head to the Judy Chaloupka Theater in the Platte Valley Performing Arts Center for the annual Very Valley Christmas event, which puts the spotlight on Western Nebraska Community College’s performing arts programs. The event is a collaboration between the instrumental music, vocal music and theater arts.

Admission is free and there are two opportunities to go. Those who prefer an evening show can attend at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. A matinée show will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 7.

SCOTTSBLUFF: Wild Lights 2019

Riverside Discovery Center, 1600 S Beltline Highway West

Dec. 6-8, Dec. 13-15 — 5-7 p.m.

Wild Lights, presented by First State Bank, is a chance to take a nighttime trip to the zoo. Check out the zoo-themed lights, sip on some hot cocoa and take part in some festive activities. You’ll also have the chance to enter to win one of two 53-inch stuffed bears that will be given out each night.

Admission is $8 per person over the age of two. This event is not included with zoo memberships, because it is an after hours event.

GERING: High Plains Christmas

Dec. 7 — 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Legacy of the Plains, 2930 Old Oregon Trail

Take part in a local tradition by attending High Plains Christmas. The event will feature live music, hayrack rides, marshmallow roasting, cowboy coffee around a bonfire and a variety of activities. Children can write letters to Santa, which will be delivered by Pony Express to Santa’s Village.

Visitors will also be able to vote for their favorite trees displayed in the Trees Along the Trail Christmas tree contest, which is an opportunity for local non-profit organizations to decorate trees. Votes cost $1 each.

Lunch options will be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. while supplies last and include homemade soups, bread, brownies, hot dogs and chips.

Museum admission is half-price for adults and children are free, with a paying adult. For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum at (308) 436-1989.

CRAWFORD: Annual Christmas Dinner at Fort Robinson

Dec. 7 — 6-9 p.m.

Fort Robinson State Park, 3200 Highway 20

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is about to take you back in time with the annual Christmas Dinner at Fort Robinson. The dinner will feature a menu from 1878 which includes turkey, stuffing, potatoes and gravy, pork loin, asparagus, sweet potatoes, rolls and all the fixings. Some attendees will be in period attire and the event will include live music and historical commentary.

The doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets may be purchased for $30 each at the Fort Robinson headquarters, at D&S Market in Harrison and the Visitors Center-Chamber of Commerce in Chadron. For more information, call 665-2900.

The year 1878 is significant for the Fort — it is when it changed from Camp Robinson to Fort Robinson, serving as a military post for U.S. Cavalry. It also marks the beginning of a terrible series of events that took place at the Fort.

In October 1878 the Calvary intercepted 149 native Americans from the Cheyenne Tribe led by Chief Dull Knife. They were attempting to return to their homelands from Indian Territory (present day Oklahoma) and were taken into custody. The following January, they attempted to escape. All of the escapees were either killed or captured in what is known as the “Fort Robinson Massacre.”

SCOTTSBLUFF: An Irish Christmas

Dec. 17 — 2 p.m., Dec. 17 — 7:30 p.m.

Midwest Theater, 1707 Broadway

Experience an Irish Christmas with this special performance by an award-winning cast of Irish Dancers, including Caterina Coyne, a principal dancer with the well-known River Dance.

The performance will include Christmas favorites such as Silent Night, Carol of the Bells and 12 Days of Christmas, with music from members of the Kerry Traditional Orchestra.

Tickets range from $40-$44 for non-members and $34-$38 for members, depending on the seating location. Tickets can be purchased online at midwestthreater.com anytime or over the phone at 632-4311 or in person at the Theater box office from Monday-Friday from 9-4 p.m. Membership pricing is available over the phone or at the box office. Memberships start at $60 per year and provides discounts on tickets to movies and performances.

SCOTTSBLUFF: White Christmas Sing-a-Long

Dec. 22 - 1:30 p.m.

Midwest Theater, 1707 Broadway

Love Christmas music? You’re not going to want to miss this special screening of White Christmas. Attendees are encouraged to sing along to beloved carols during this matinée screening of a Christmas classic.

White Christmas features the story of a World War II general who is having financial difficulties — and a Christmas miracle meant to help him out of hard times.

Tickets are $5 a person and the runtime for the movie is two hours and 20 minutes.

Don’t see your event? Let us know about it. Submit your events at starherald.com via the calendar or by emailing news@starherald.com.