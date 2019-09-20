BAYARD — Once dubbed “Hometown U.S.A.” by local radio host Mel Sauer, the long-standing belief is that “everybody knows someone from Bayard.”

Residents and businesses have come and gone, but Schmall said there is still a hometown feel to the town, whether it be from the nine churches spread across the community or the "Hometown U.S.A." moniker.

“We had a lot of turnover in people that live in Bayard,” he said. “Back when I was a kid, you could look at the last names of kids in your class and they stayed the same because it was the same for 20 years. Now, I probably don’t know half of the last names of the kids in school or the people in the community. ... That’s not good or bad, it just is.”

Things have changed in Bayard, but much has remained the same, especially the small-town feel of the community.

“It’s still a good place to live where people care about people,” Mayor Greg Schmall said. “Even with the change in demographics with newer people in town, people still get together on the corner and talk and visit with each other when they see their kids at the ball games.”

Schmall said it’s not an excuse, but the geographic location of Bayard causes some difficulty for the community. It’s not as easily accessible as, say, Scottsbluff or Alliance or Bridgeport. Major employers Trinidad-Benham and Kelley Bean, Simplot Soilbuilders, Bayard-Wilbert Vaults and the school district have remained stable as has the Tiger Paws Convenience Store.

“We have a few key businesses,” Schmall said. “I think that the businesses that are here are doing relatively well. ... It would be great to attract a couple more small businesses to occupy a couple of places on Main Street, and we’re going to keep looking for stuff like that.”

When the local Jack & Jill grocery store burned down, it was important that Dollar General and then Bayard Grocery stepped in to take over that role in the community.

“Even though people are very mobile, and they can buy their stuff anywhere — and a lot of them do — that’s still a certain need, and a lot of people use (Bayard Grocery),” Schmall said. “They have a great meat department, plus everything else, too. They do a real fine job, and employ several people, and every employment opportunity is important to a small town.”

Like every other city in Nebraska, Bayard recently submitted its 2019-20 budget to the state. Schmall called the process a “delicate operation” finding the right balance to maintain equipment, take care of personnel and do what’s best for the citizens of Bayard. There are always emergency things that come up. Recently, the town’s street sweeper gave out, so officials are looking for ways to find the $200,000 it will take to replace it. The town has a good deal of indebtedness for a waste treatment facility and sewer plant upgrades.

“That was tremendous work that was done by Michelle (Coolidge), our previous mayor, and that council,” Schmall said. “It had to be done. They got it done. And we’re making bond payments now, and that’s OK — we had to have that as something that we provide for our residents.”

Bayard owns the local golf course as well as the nursing home. The nursing home saw some personnel transition and is currently holding its own and keeping enough beds full to be able to maintain itself.

“Golf courses are tough. We have a really good, really nice golf course. In a small town, you have to generate enough play and enough auxiliary things — food and drink — to make the thing profitable, and we’re not. ... Golf courses don’t make money, they just don’t. But that’s just part of our procedure. ... It’s a great asset, and there are some things changing there with the demographics of people golfing.”

The city is in the process of applying for grants to make repairs to streets and sidewalks, and is always looking for new businesses to fill empty spaces on Main Street.

“To be honest, if someone is looking for some small business opportunity, we’ve got some places we’d like to talk to them about,” Schmall said, “and we’ll help them in any way possible to help those businesses get started and get going.”