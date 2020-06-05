Approximately 150 individuals rallied to walk throughout Torrington streets on Friday, alongside the police department, while displaying signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, a response to the police killing of George Floyd.

“This has been weighing heavily on our hearts, and we wanted to come out here to be allies to everyone, even though we will never truly understand,” co-organizer of the rally Bailey Walker, said.

A demonstration organized by two Torrington women, Bailey Walker and Elyssa Cummings, who rallied a large number of community members ranging in age from young teens to elderly individuals.

Beginning at the intersection of Main Street and East Valley Road, demonstrators gathered in the morning, holding signs displaying phrases of protest.

“It was great to see a very peaceful group who is proud of their beliefs,” Torrington Police Department Sgt. Patrick Connolly said, “We (police officers) believe in being equal.”

Walker and Cummings lead the group of demonstrators down sidewalks, as a number Torrington police officers walked beside the group and stopping traffic at intersections along their route.

Beginning at Torrington’s Main Street intersection, the group walked to the Goshen County Courthouse, where demonstrators gathered in a circle and took a knee in silence for 8 minutes, as a representation of George Floyd’s death.

Torrington resident Marci Shavers said the demonstration of kneeling in silence was a very moving moment which she said, “felt like an eternity.”

Leaving the Goshen County Courthouse, the parade of demonstrators continued to walk alongside city streets, arriving at the Torrington Police Department office where they rallied for approximately five minutes while performing a number of chants, then proceeded to walk down Main Street.

Demonstrators voiced their message of advocacy while they continued to chant and walk down the sidewalks Main Street, catching the attention of local business owners.

A number of local business owners observed the group of demonstrators as they marched by their doors, some coming outside and taking part in their chants while others simply viewed the demonstration from behind their business windows.

“This goes to show every small town has a platform to be heard,” Torrington resident Olivia Miller said, “Growing up in a predominantly white community, the subject of racism has always felt like an uneasy topic, and I believe the world has to change.”

Miller said Friday’s demonstration possessed a strong sense of community and was a display which showed everyone's voice needs to be heard.

After continuing down Main Street, the group of demonstrators gathered at their starting point as cars drove by honking in support of the groups protesting efforts.

Connolly said, the goal of the police department was to ensure the public's safety and help maintain a peaceful demonstration.

“We (the police department) want to show unity, and we are all in this together,” Torrington Police Officer Micheal Mathews said.

Both Mathews and Connolly they were pleased to observe such a peaceful demonstration.

“This has been hugely impactful across the world and this time I think we will see some change,” one protestor said.