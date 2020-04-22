Details released on new Cheyenne County COVID-19 case; new Scotts Bluff County case announced

The Panhandle Public Health District released information on Wednesday about the region’s most recent COVID-19 cases.

A Cheyenne County man in his 60s had been diagnosed Tuesday. Just before presstime Wednesday, Panhandle health officials announced another Scotts Bluff County case, a man in his 40s, bringing the total of cases in the Panhandle to 40.

During Wednesday’s daily briefing, PPHD director Kim Engel said officials believe the Cheyenne County case is travel related. Cheyenne County has had five confirmed cases.

In the Panhandle, 814 tests have been completed. Of the 40 cases, a total of 21 have recovered and are out of isolation including 10 in Kimball County and nine in Scotts Bluff County.

Statewide, nearly 17,400 tests had been carried out by Wednesday afternoon, with a total of 1813 positive cases and 42 deaths.

Testing is expected to ramp up in coming days, as restrictions have eased regarding who can be tested and the “Crush the Curve” initiative gets underway.

As part of the initiative, the state has partnered with four Utah companies to set up test sites across the state. Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said they expect it to be about 10 days before testing begins under the initiative, but Nebraskans can take a self-assessment at testnebraska.com now.

The assessment will help determine a person’s COVID-19 risk and provide data to health and government officials with data to monitor the spread of coronavirus.

Once testing sites are live, those who are the most at risk, including front-line medical workers, caregivers and those who are symptomatic, have been around someone who tested positive or visited an area with widespread coronavirus activity, will be scheduled for a test at a drive-through location.

According to Region 22 emergency manager Tim Newman, the contact between the state and businesses provides for half a million tests in the state.

“We’re excited that we’ll be able to expand testing,” Schnell said.

Additionally, there are tests already available in the district for those who feel they may have COVID-19, she said. Panhandle residents who feel they may have COVID-19 can visit any healthcare provider in the district for a test, which will be sent to the state public health lab using a Health Alert System.

Also during Wednesday’s briefing, Newman encouraged towns wait to reopen playground equipment. Residents should respect the signs and caution tape that mark off equipment in area parks and avoid being at a park when it is crowded, he said.

“We want people to be out and exercising, but playground equipment is an attractor of kids and kids share germs,” he said.

Additionally, PHD deputy director Tabi Prochazka encouraged residents to continue wearing homemade or disposable masks while in public areas. In addition to masks, people should continue social distancing and staying six feet apart.

Children under two, those who can’t remove the mask on their own and those who have trouble breathing shouldn’t wear masks, she said.

Prochazka and Engel both believe that more people will start wearing masks as they see others doing the same thing.

“Please do your part,” she said. “Wear your mask in public and help us normalize mask wearing.”