Detention center could face major loss from inmate fees

Scotts Bluff County, which houses 32 female inmates at the detention center for the State of Wyoming, will soon take a financial hit as Wyoming slashes its spending to help deal with a huge budget crunch.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections has contracted with Scotts Bluff County, paying them $75 per day to house each of its inmates. The loss for the county will be $876,000 each year.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman also serves as the detention center director. He told the county board he had been aware of the possibility that Wyoming might return all of its inmates as a cost-saving measure.

Last week, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said the state has experienced the biggest loss of revenue in its history with a $1-1.5 billion shortfall over the next biennial budget.

Scotts Bluff County has received a letter from the Wyoming Department of Corrections that they would remove its inmates by July 4.

Overman said nothing is official yet, but he might have a solution to the county’s upcoming loss of revenue. About the same time the news came out, Scotts Bluff County had a jail inspection from the U.S. Marshal’s Service Office in Wyoming. That federal agency, which is different from the state, has housed some of its inmates at Scotts Bluff in the past.

“We’re about one of nine facilities that houses for them and we have an excellent working relationship,” Overman told the board. “They’re seeing an uptick in the number of indictments issued, so they were interested when we told them we should have some available space soon.”

Overman said they’ve also heard from the U.S. Marshal’s Office in South Dakota that they could use more space. He reached out to the South Dakota office and has been having some productive conversations about increasing the number of inmates Scotts Bluff County holds for that office.

Since the coronavirus pandemic started to take hold, the county detention center stopped taking inmates from other counties, a service they traditionally provide.

“We currently we have seven out-of-county inmates in the jail,” Overman said, “With relaxed restrictions, we’d like to get that number back up to previous numbers. I think that within a few months, we could be back to the number of contract detainees we’re losing from Wyoming.”

Overman said there’s also been some interest from the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Scotts Bluff has held as many as 10 detainees for them in the past.

“No one has been moving inmates around because of this pandemic,” he said. “That’s starting to open up again.”

Overman said another way to reduce the impact of the loss is through cost savings. Turnover occurs on a regular basis in the corrections industry. So the county detention center has implemented a hiring freeze, eliminating the need for layoffs.

Overman said an increase in the rate to house federal inmates also helped their budget.

When he took over as director just over a year ago, the jail owed the county $950,000. That has since been repaid while the facility stayed within its budget.