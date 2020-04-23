A donation to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center has helped inmates craft to benefit the community.

Recently, a person in the community donated 150 skeins of yarn to the detention center. Patrick Freeman, religious director, said that the jail staff came up with some ideas and inmates got to work creating items.

“I asked the members of the Diaper Depot if they would be interested in some blankets and anything else the detainees might be willing to make,” he said.

More than 15 women detainees volunteered to make projects.

“The concept was simple: I said, ‘I give you yarn. You give me a finished project and I give you more yarn.’”

It benefits the detainees, Freeman said, by helping develop a sense of belonging among the inmates.

“They have a way of feeling connected to the community,” he said, saying they may have not had that opportunity before. “And many of them are mothers as well and have a special connection to them. It helps promote our core values as well ... as far as rehabilitation, being a part of something and giving back to the community."

Three or four of the detainees didn’t have prior experience and were helped by others. He said that the detention center does have a crochet program, however, he said it has not been able to meet because of the pandemic.

Carissa Smith, of the First Baptist Church's Diaper Depot program,, said that the donation of baby blankets and other items are welcome.

“Donations like this are very important to us because otherwise we wouldn’t have these to give out. We don’t purchase these items like this so the only way we get them is through donations,” she said.

Randy Johnson, of the Diaper Depot, said that members of the church have crafted items before. He says that moms are excited to get the handcrafted items.

The First Baptist Church will have its Diaper Depot again Saturday, April 25, 9 to 11 a.m. It will be a drive-thru depot, as had been done in March, due to precautions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will just hand these out to individuals who are interested in them," Smith said.

If there are other community groups looking for help with projects or willing to contribute donations to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center for programs, Freeman said, he would be happy to sit down with them.