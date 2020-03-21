Diaper Depot adjusting process out of precaution

With recommendations for social distancing and preventing gatherings of more than 10 people, First Baptist Church of Scottsbluff had to take a new approach for its diaper depot program.

Instead of the regular program where individuals who may be in need come into the church to obtain diapers and clothing, on Saturday, March 28, the program will be conducted as a drive-through operation, utilizing the carport on the west side of the church at 3009 Ave. I.

“Just to be on the safe side, we’re going to try something a little bit different,” committee member Randy Johnson said. “Somebody came up with the idea that we want to keep servicing people as much as we can and try to meet their needs as much as we can and keep the ministry going.”

One thing led to another and the determination was made to utilize the carport. Typically, 40-60 families are served by the ministry, but there is an anticipation of more people attending this month and calls for emergency needs to the church are up significantly.

“As long as we can do it safely, I think there’s a huge need for it,” Johnson said. “I think it’s important that people try to help each other out.”

On Friday morning, Johnson went to buy two boxes of diapers at a local store and was told by the cashier that there was a limit of one box per customer. The timing was right as the customer in front of Johnson purchased the second box for the ministry.

Committee member Carissa Smith said it is important for the church to keep up its mission of helping people.

“We’re here for them as a church and also as a community, letting them know that Jesus loves them and that the church loves them and we love them as well,” Smith said.

The diaper depot offering will be 9-11 a.m. There will be a line formed at the church for people to drive through the carport to receive their supplies and hygiene kits that have been prepared.

Johnson said he will definitely miss the interaction the ministry normally provides.

“The one thing we’ll miss is the chance to sit and talk to people, meeting with them to see what are their needs and what we can do to help make things better for them,” Johnson said. “We’ll miss that a lot, the contact is really cool. But we’ll try to be as safe as we can for everybody.”

For questions or information, visit www.firstbaptistscottsbluff.com or look for First Baptist Diaper Depot on Facebook.

mark.mccarthy@starherald.com