As 5G looms on the horizon, it may be surprising to some that millions of Americans still lack broadband internet access in their homes.

The Federal Communications Commission defines broadband as internet with download speeds of at least 25 Mbps and upload speeds of at least 3 Mbps. Basically, broadband is high-speed internet access that is always on and provides a faster online experience than the dial-up that didn’t allow for a person to talk on their landline and browse the internet at the same time in the 1990s.

“Even something running at 20 or 25 megabytes will work for about everybody,” Ben Backus, broadband services manager with Action Communications, said. “High definition video streams only use about eight megabytes on a 20 or 25-megabyte connection. That’s plenty of capacity to binge-watch movies.”

High-speed internet — and Netflix binges — have grown to be an essential part of many of our everyday lives, but for some, it is just out of reach. In a three-part series, the Star-Herald is looking at broadband access in the Panhandle.

According to an FFC report published in May, there were 21.3 million Americans who lacked a connection that met the required upload and download speeds in 2017. While the number dropped about 18 percent from 2016, there are still a significant number of Americans without broadband access. Approximately 80 percent of those people are in rural areas, like western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming.

Who’s got access?

A report by the Congressional Research Service titled Broadband Internet Access: the Digital Divide states that about 87 percent of all Nebraskans have broadband access. In urban areas, a high-speed connection is available to nearly 98 percent of the population, while only 58 percent of rural Nebraskans have access to internet that meets the FCC minimum requirements.

In Wyoming, 81 percent of the state’s total population can get broadband service, with nearly 99 percent of urban residents having access. Rural Wyomingites fair even worse than those in rural Nebraska, with just under 53 percent having broadband access.

From 2013-2017, the U.S. Census Bureau tracked the number of broadband subscribers throughout the country, and while some counties tout high subscriber rates, the number of those who have the option to subscribe paints a different picture.

According to the Census Bureau, Banner and Box Butte counties have the highest percentage of subscribers in the Panhandle — but the two can’t really be compared.

While Banner County has the highest subscription rate at just under 84 percent, only 11.5 percent of the population has access to a subscription. On the other hand, Box Butte County has a subscription rate of about 81 percent, but access is available to 97 percent of the county’s population.

Some people don’t want high-speed internet or internet at all. Backus said his company still has a few customers who use a dial-up modem to get online.

“They could get broadband service but dial-up works for them because they use it to check their email,” he said. “The push to get broadband out into rural areas might be going to a population that doesn’t want it.”

Libraries are essential

While some people may not feel high-speed internet is necessary for them, others believe that broadband is vital for a community to thrive.

As technology’s role in education continues to grow, 12 percent of Nebraskan’s under 18 lack internet access at home, according to the Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey Five Year Estimates. In some schools, the percentage of students without internet access may be greater than 30 percent, according to a report published by the Nebraska Broadband Taskforce.

For some students, that means fewer class options because distance learning isn’t available. For others, it means frequent trips to the library to get online.

The Task Force also found that approximately 17 percent of Nebraskan’s rely solely on a mobile-broadband connection, which could be limited by data caps and overage charges. Those who are getting online with a phone may run into issues printing documents or filling out job applications, making publicly accessible computers with a reliable connection essential.

“Here’s a great example, the Nebraska Driver’s Manual isn’t available in print form anymore,” Sherry Preston, public services librarian at Gering Public Library said. “If you don’t have internet at home, you have to figure something else out, which is where the library comes in. We help folks find the Nebraska DMV site online so they can study for their driving test.”

Lied Scottsbluff Public Library director Erin Aschenbrenner said most would assume the digital divide — or the gap between people who have access to and are fluent in technology, versus those who aren’t — is closing.

“In fact, the opposite is true,” she said. “It’s growing larger.”

Aschenbrenner said that Scottsbluff is ranked 15th in the state for “connectivity.”

“This means that there are 14 other cities in our state that have superior access to broadband than we do,” she said.

Some of the biggest hurdles in bridging the divide are limited access and poverty. In Scottsbluff, about 3,000 people lack internet access at home and about 18 percent of the community falls below the poverty line, Aschenbrenner said.

Preston said, “Broadband availability isn’t the same thing as broadband access. Many households in our community can’t afford internet access at home or they don’t use it often enough to justify signing up for it.”

Aschenbrenner said public libraries are diligently working to close the gap and eventually ensure all people have access to high-speed internet, regardless of their financial or home situation, she said. It will take time, though.

While Lied Scottsbluff Public Library is able to offer nearly two dozen computers as well as free wi-fi to the community, smaller libraries still find themselves facing connectivity issues.

According to the Task Force report, of the state’s libraries serving populations less than 2,500, 84 percent reported internet speeds of less than 24 Mbps which falls just below the FCC minimum.

Growing Communities

“(Broadband) is a way we can maintain our communities,” U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer said. “It’s a way we can grow our communities.”

She added that as tech evolves, internet access grows more important.

“There’s all sorts of cool technology out there, and you have to be connected to be able to access precision ag, to be able to conduct a business from your home,” she said.

Lisa Miller, CEO of Goshen County Economic Development, said that internet that isn’t reliable can be costly.

“Wyoming is part of the under-served and Goshen County is the unserved of the under-served,” said Miller. “Not having internet service is detrimental to our businesses and residents.”

Miller said that when the connection goes down, businesses take a hit both financially and with productivity.

According to the Task Force, broadband availability and adoption are associated with the attraction and retention of millennials, greater economic growth, higher household incomes and more small business growth.

“To have reliable service and be able to expand is crucial,” Miller said. “Being able to ensure Goshen County residents and businesses the needed technology to function and operate, in addition to recruiting other entities in our county is not a ‘nice to have,’ it is a ‘must have.’”

Internet providers may be familiar with the needs of rural communities, but Miller said their small size means companies don’t see the value in investing their funds for infrastructure,

Health care options remain limited

Broadband also impacts health care. In rural areas, patients may need to drive hours to be seen by a doctor and for many, that’s simply not feasible. This has led to the development and growth of telemedicine.

Telemedicine is when telecommunications technology — such as video conferencing — is used to remotely diagnose and treat a patient.

It’s more convenient than driving hours to a doctor’s office and patients may be able to speak to a specialist sooner using telemedicine.

Additionally, telemedicine has been shown to have benefits beyond the patient. A study published in the Dec. 2018 issue of the journal Health Affairs by the University of Iowa found that it can benefits for providers and health care facilities as well.

The researchers looked at data from 19 rural hospitals in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska who used telehealth to connect emergency room staff with practitioners that were not on site.

According to the study, hospitals that switched to tele-ER services began to have an easier time recruiting physicians because they could offer a better work-life balance. Doctors provide services at the hospital, but staff the ER at other on-call times via telehealth.

The report also found that rural hospitals that switched to the service saved an average of $117,000 a year in health care provider costs, while rural hospitals that continued to staff their emergency rooms with on-site or on-call physicians who would come into the hospital saw an average increase of $138,000 in provider costs.

Theoretically, it is the perfect solution — but for telemedicine to be beneficial for patients, a consistent connection is required. This means that the options for those who are already experiencing poor access to health care remain limited.

Possible Solutions

In an effort to draw in providers, Goshen County has joined forces with Platte and Niobrara counties to form the Joint Powers Board.

“Our tri-county focused efforts combined with federal funds, builds a stronger case for internet providers to invest in rural counties,” said Miller, who added that they are also partnering with the Wyoming Business Council, USDA and Wyrulec, which is a utility company.

The Nebraska Broadband Task Force report recommended utilizing similar cooperatives between utility companies and telecommunications providers.

In the report, a few examples are given including a public power district working with a local telecommunications provider to install fiber. The power district could lease some of the line, while the telecommunications company could offer more services to the homes and businesses nearby.

The Task Force noted that there may be state and federal funding that could be used to help upgrade infrastructure and extend broadband access. They also recommended looking into alternative ways to connect, including midband spectrums and low Earth orbit satellites or LEOs, which operate at a lower orbit than traditional communications satellites.

“Regular satellites are farther out in space so they can maintain a stationary orbit,” Matt Larsen, CEO at Vistabeam, said. “Consequently, it takes a long time to get your data up and back. Plus capacity is limited with regular satellites because of the time lag for sending and receiving data.”

Backus envisions a future when even broadband deserts will be served as giant corporations like Facebook and Amazon launch satellites to provide more streaming video content. That could evolve into satellite internet service as a viable option in those areas.

“I think we’re trying to fix a problem that doesn’t need to be fixed by federal broadband money,” Backus said. “The large providers will soon offer satellite based services that will run a lot faster than the current system.

Larsen also questioned whether LEOs were the best option.

“It sounds good on paper but it’s very expensive to deploy because those satellites have to be launched by rockets,” he said. “I get the impression this is being pushed by large space companies like SpaceX. They get a lot of revenue from launching rockets.”

A federal push to expand broadband is underway. Vistabeam participated in phase two of the Connect America Fund auction, where the company won several locations in northeastern and north central Colorado and eastern Wyoming to provide wireless internet access.

Those types of programs are playing a vital role in expanding connectivity to rural America, but there is still a ways to go.

“We need to be connected and we need to make sure that’s going to happen,” Fischer said.

Jerry Purvis and Mark McCarthy contributed to this report.