“Agriculture in the Nebraska Panhandle is a diverse composition of livestock and crop production,” according to an article in the Panhandle and Research Extension Center publication, Agriculture in the Nebraska Panhandle.

Agricultural production in the Panhandle consists of land resources, water resources, livestock, commodities, and the farmers and ranchers themselves. 45,900 Nebraska farming operations utilize 45,000,000 acres of land, according to a 2018 report by the United States Department of Agriculture. The Panhandle represents about 30% of the land in operation, according to the Panhandle Research and Extension Center. Western Nebraska utilizes some one-third of the state’s 45,000,000 acres operated.

The irrigated portion of the operated land in the Panhandle is watered by Nebraska’s surface and groundwater resources. Surface water comes from streams, rivers and lakes.

The main source of surface water for the Panhandle is snow melt from the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and Wyoming.

“Total April through July runoff in the North Platte River Basin above Glendo Dam is expected to be 113% of the 30-year average,” according to the Wyoming Bureau of Reclamation reports.

The Nebraska Panhandle has groundwater resources as well, particularly the Ogallala and High Plains aquifers.

“If poured over the surface of the state, the water in those aquifers would have a depth of 37.9 feet,” Nebraska Beef Council.

Water is pumped from these aquifers onto land and crops using wells.

“There are just over 7,700 registered irrigation groundwater wells in the 16 counties of the Panhandle District,” according to the Panhandle Research and Extension Center.

Livestock found in the Panhandle includes cattle, horses, pigs, sheep, goats, bison, llamas, poultry and more.

“In 2012 there were 1.1 million head of cattle in the Panhandle District or approximately 20 percent of the state’s cattle production,” according to the Panhandle Research and Extension Center. Statewide, Nebraska’s 2019 national ranking in total cattle production was number two behind Texas, according to a beef industry information source, Beef2Live.

Crops, or commodities, grown in the Panhandle include dry beans, peas, proso millet, sunflowers, potatoes, corn, winter wheat, hay, sugar beets and more. Winter wheat and corn top the list of total acres produced in the Panhandle – “660,000 acres of wheat and 450,000 acres of corn,” according to the Panhandle Research and Extension Center.

“While Nebraska has everything needed to support all types of agriculture, including an abundant water supply and ample amounts of cropland and pasture, many would say its most important asset is its people,” according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.