Marda Stoliar, owner and instructor of The International School of Baking, will take center stage in the upcoming documentary film, "Marda‘s Gift," alongside student Dr. Ezdan Fluckiger, owner of The Bread Doctor, an artisan bakery in Torrington.

"Marda’s Gift" tells an inspirational story of living out your passion and changing lanes in life, executive producer Sheila Rittenberg said.

The International School of Baking, located in Bend, Oregon, is the home of Stoliar and her world class European baking, which in turn has injected new life into Torrington’s rural community, according to Fluckiger.

The 30-minute documentary short film, in its early stages has outlined the unique human connection and positive impact Stoliar has had on her students, such as Fluckiger.

A part-time emergency room doctor, Fluckiger embarked on his baking journey to give his daughter Eleanor, who was born with Down Syndrome the opportunity to connect with the community and be envolved in a close knit family business.

“It means a great deal to show what Marda does and how she impacts her students around the world,” Fluckiger said.

Fluckiger sparked an interest in Stoliar's International School of Baking through an online search which lead him to find her unparalled course, how to start a bakery in 20 days. Throughout the 20-day course, Stoliar's students intensively learn the art of baking European pasteries and artisan breads, through her one-on-one teaching.

Not only is Stoliar's gift of baking shared with her students but also her empowering love for life, Rittenburg said.

"Marda’s Gift" will shine a light on the life story of the 79-year-old baker, who’s love of baking has transformed a number of lives and communities, such as Torrington’s The Bread Doctor. Stoliar's road to professional baking includes her early years of shoe designing in New York, her travels around Asia with the U.S. Wheat Board and her experiences with students from around the world. Marda’s students have come from a number of countries including Cambodia, Canada, Asia and even small towns such as Torrington.

Before her establishment of the International School of Baking, Stoliar opened her fine European bakery in central Oregon in the '70s and has developed her following over the years.

At The International School of Baking, Stoliar conducts a number of courses that range from artisan bread making, baking traditional European pastries, wedding cakes and her 20-day bakery start-up course.

“She follows her students and helps them achieve their dreams,” Rittenberg said.

Stoliar has shared in a brief film work sample, her love of baking leads her to the desire of continuing her career as long as she is able.

Due to Stoliar’s one of a kind life story and her experiences of rising above obsicles, Rittenberg said she knew this story had to be told.

“In an era when cynicism and political division dominate headlines, this film is an uplifting story that has the power to recover some lost faith in humanity,” Rittenburg said.

Fluckiger and Stoliar have developed a lasting relationship through his six months of schooling with The International School of Baking. Stoliar continues to make visits to The Bread Doctor to teach and consult with Fluckiger, as he brings the art of artisan baking to people of Goshen County and surrounding areas.

The film, currently in its early phases will proceed to production once donation criteria has been met, Rittenberg said. She hopes to have the donation phase of the film completed by September. Following the donation phase, the film should take 18 months to film. Once the film reaches the final stages, a variety of streaming services will be considered as viewing platforms, Rittenberg said.

Award-winning director Kate McMahon and Producer Daria Matza have visited Torrington in the recent winter months to capture the persona of Fluckiger, Eleanor and the family relationships founded through sharing a love of baking. McMahon and Matza will venture back to Wyoming during the filming process.

Production and donation information can be found at mardafilm.com.