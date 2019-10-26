...STRONG WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW AND SIGNIFICANT TRAVEL
Best in Show winner, Maverick, takes his cowboy for a ride at Monument Dog Park on Saturday during the Common Grounds Dog Park Committee Howl-o-ween costume contest.
A dog sporting a cowboy on his back came away from the Common Grounds Dog Park Committee’s Howl-o-ween costume contest with the top honors.
Maverick, who was dressed up like a bucking horse, earned the Best in Show award for his costume during the event at Monument Dog Park on Saturday, Oct. 26. He and his brother Frost, who was dressed as a lion, visit the dog park regularly with owner Tyler Fliam.
Quavo models his hat - the final touch to his skater boy costume - during the Common Grounds Dog Park Committee Howl-o-ween costume contest at Monument Dog Park on Saturday.
Simba peers through the fence seperating him from the judges prior to the Common Grounds Dog Park Comittee Howl-o-ween event at Monument Dog Park on Saturday. Simba dressed as Thing 1, while his brother sported the Thing 2 t-shirt.
Mollie gives the judges a grin as she models her Where's Waldo costume during the Howl-o-ween costume contest hosted by the Common Grounds Dog Park Committee at Monument Dog Park on Saturday. Her owner, Ashley Young, was dressed as Carmen Sandiago. The pair won the award for best dressed dog and owner.
Deeks rocks a unicorn horn and wings during the Howl-o-ween costume contest on Saturday at Monument Dog Park. His brother, Neo, dressed as a dragon for the fundraiser, which helps the Common Grounds Dog Park Committee build, update and maintain area dog parks.
Reuger marches past judges in his Thing 2 costume on Saturday at Monument Dog Park. He and his brother, Simba, dressed as the Dr. Suess characters for the Howl-o-ween costume contest hosted by the Common Grounds Dog Park Committee.
Frost runs across Monument Dog Park on Saturday during the Common Grounds Dog Park Comittee Howl-o-ween event. Frost had just stolen a water bottle and was determined to keep it away from the other pups.
Frost tries to help his brother Maverick out by pulling the cowboy off his back during Howl-o-ween at Monument Dog Park on Saturday. The event is a fundraiser for the Common Grounds Dog Park Committee fundraiser and included a costume contest. Maverick won best in show.
Quavo models his hat - the final touch to his skater boy costume - during the Common Grounds Dog Park Committee Howl-o-ween costume contest at Monument Dog Park on Saturday.
Milo shows off his dapper duds during the Howl-o-ween costume contest at Monument Dog Park on Saturday. The event is a fundraiser for the Common Grounds Dog Park Committee.
Simba peers through the fence seperating him from the judges prior to the Common Grounds Dog Park Comittee Howl-o-ween event at Monument Dog Park on Saturday. Simba dressed as Thing 1, while his brother sported the Thing 2 t-shirt.
Pepper explores the Monument Dog Park on Saturday after competing in the Common Ground Dog Park Comittee's Howl-o-ween costume contest. Pepper was a skeleton.
Mollie gives the judges a grin as she models her Where's Waldo costume during the Howl-o-ween costume contest hosted by the Common Grounds Dog Park Committee at Monument Dog Park on Saturday. Her owner, Ashley Young, was dressed as Carmen Sandiago. The pair won the award for best dressed dog and owner.
Deeks rocks a unicorn horn and wings during the Howl-o-ween costume contest on Saturday at Monument Dog Park. His brother, Neo, dressed as a dragon for the fundraiser, which helps the Common Grounds Dog Park Committee build, update and maintain area dog parks.
Reuger marches past judges in his Thing 2 costume on Saturday at Monument Dog Park. He and his brother, Simba, dressed as the Dr. Suess characters for the Howl-o-ween costume contest hosted by the Common Grounds Dog Park Committee.
Frost runs across Monument Dog Park on Saturday during the Common Grounds Dog Park Comittee Howl-o-ween event. Frost had just stolen a water bottle and was determined to keep it away from the other pups.
Frost tries to help his brother Maverick out by pulling the cowboy off his back during Howl-o-ween at Monument Dog Park on Saturday. The event is a fundraiser for the Common Grounds Dog Park Committee fundraiser and included a costume contest. Maverick won best in show.
“The dog park is an opportunity to meet new dogs and other dog lovers,” said Fliam. “It’s a chance to socialize.”
Many dog park regulars were at the event, which is an annual fundraiser for the Common Grounds Dog Park Committee. The money is used to continue creating, improving and maintaining area dog parks.
“It also brings new people to the park,” said committee president Stacey Fisher.
The committee is currently working to make improvements to the dog park at Riverside Park and is also in the process of building a dog park in Mitchell, which will stretch across 2.3 acres.
“Dog parks are really important,” said Fisher. “It brings people and animals together.”
Joining Maverick in the winner’s circle was Simba, who was dressed as Thing One from "Cat in the Hat" and took the title of Best Small Dog.
Whiskey, who was painted to look like a Zebra, took the Best Large Dog award. Whiskey was joined by her owner, Alyssa Greeley, who was dressed as a lion.
In the category for dog and owner costumes, Mollie and owner Ashley Young earned a nod for their coordinated outfits. Molly was dressed as Waldo, complete with a handmade hat that included holes for her ears. Young was Carmen Sandiego.
