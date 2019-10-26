A dog sporting a cowboy on his back came away from the Common Grounds Dog Park Committee’s Howl-o-ween costume contest with the top honors.

Maverick, who was dressed up like a bucking horse, earned the Best in Show award for his costume during the event at Monument Dog Park on Saturday, Oct. 26. He and his brother Frost, who was dressed as a lion, visit the dog park regularly with owner Tyler Fliam.

“The dog park is an opportunity to meet new dogs and other dog lovers,” said Fliam. “It’s a chance to socialize.”

Many dog park regulars were at the event, which is an annual fundraiser for the Common Grounds Dog Park Committee. The money is used to continue creating, improving and maintaining area dog parks.

“It also brings new people to the park,” said committee president Stacey Fisher.

The committee is currently working to make improvements to the dog park at Riverside Park and is also in the process of building a dog park in Mitchell, which will stretch across 2.3 acres.

“Dog parks are really important,” said Fisher. “It brings people and animals together.”

Joining Maverick in the winner’s circle was Simba, who was dressed as Thing One from "Cat in the Hat" and took the title of Best Small Dog.

Whiskey, who was painted to look like a Zebra, took the Best Large Dog award. Whiskey was joined by her owner, Alyssa Greeley, who was dressed as a lion.

In the category for dog and owner costumes, Mollie and owner Ashley Young earned a nod for their coordinated outfits. Molly was dressed as Waldo, complete with a handmade hat that included holes for her ears. Young was Carmen Sandiego.

To learn more about the committee’s work or to get involved, visit commongroundsdogpark.com.