Donations of blood still needed, Panhandle patients helped

Western Nebraska Blood Center made a temporary move to Scottsbluff’s Hampton Inn and Suites, with safety precautions of Regional West patients and staff in mind.

The blood center and its staff moved to a conference room in the Hampton Inn and Suites on April 1, in order to keep donors and patients on the Regional West campus safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its temporary location, a number of safety precautions have been put in place, which includes strict donor temperature requirements, six foot spacing between beds and patient, extra hand cleanliness standards and employee mask requirements.

“Blood drawn at the Western Nebraska Blood Center stays in the region, with blood supplies going to Regional West Medical Center and other hospitals throughout the Nebraska Panhandle. Since COVID-19 is now in this area, having a sufficient blood supply is essential in staving off shortages for patients in need,” according to Regional West in a press release.

Since Western Nebraska Blood Center has made the move, a decrease in regular donors, who are typically of an older age demographic has been observed, Lori Lake, blood bank supervisor, said, but the community of young donors has stepped up during this time.

COVID-I19 can’t be transmitted via blood and giving blood does not have any impact on the body’s immune system, according to information provided by Regional West in a press release.

In order for donors to meet qualification requirements, they must be healthy, a minimum of 16 years old with a written parental consent form or over the age of 17, donors must weigh more than 115 pounds, have no new tattoos within the last six months or no new piercings within the last year. Lake said that donors do not need to worry about medications, as they generally will not effect the donation or eligibility process. Donors can wear a mask if preferred, but is not required.

During this time, Lake and blood center employees are encouraging new donors to donate in order to help those in need of transfusion. Forty percent of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood, however, only four percent of those eligible actually do so.

Lake said in order for new donors to be best prepared for a blood draw, they should have a good meal and drink plenty of fluids before arrival. New donors will receive a snack, a beverage and a free T-shirt.

“Blood donation is a gift that doesn’t cost a thing, other than a little bit of your time, but it can literally save a person’s life,” Regional West said in a press release.

The Blood Center will remain at the Hampton Inn and Suites until Regional West administration approves of making a move back to the original campus location. The blood center’s temporary location is found at 301 West US-26 at the Hampton Inn and Suites. The conference room is accessible through the hotel’s east entrance and is the first door on the right.

Blood donors are encouraged to make an appointment, but walk-ins are also being accepted during this time. Western Nebraska Blood Center is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. individuals can call 308-630-2477 for the current week’s blood drive schedule or to make an appointment.