Don't Stand So Close: Scottsbluff police, firefighters going viral in social distancing video

During the pandemic, members of the Scottsbluff Police and Fire Departments are hoping to go viral ... though not with COVID-19.
Late Friday afternoon, the Scottsbluff Police Department and Scottsbluff Fire Department unveiled a dance video made by members of the two departments. The video is on each department's Facebook pages.
Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass, together with the City of Scottsbluff's Finance Director Liz Hilyard, spearheaded the video.
"It's something," Brass said, laughing after the officers and firefighters made their music video debut Friday.
Brass said the video, which shares a message about social distancing and staying safe, during the coronavirus pandemic, came together after Hilyard brought forth the idea. A couple of years ago, police departments throughout the country were making dance challenge videos and the Scottsbluff Police Department had been challenged by the Kearney Police Department. At the time, Tiffany Tabor Mackrill of Tabor Dance Academy helped members of the department with choreography. However, unfortunately, because of a series of events, the video did not get completed.
When Hilyard approached Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer about a new video, he agreed and asked Brass if she was interested in the project. She happily signed up and got other co-workers and firefighters on board.
"Those of us who were in the first video were all kind of bummed that it didn't work out," she said. "When Chief said, 'Let's make this happen,' the people who worked on the one before were pretty excited."
It worked out in the end, Brass said, because "This one is way better."
Some of the songs in the video include The Police's "Don't Stand So Close To Me," MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This," and Men Without Hats' "The Safety Dance." Officers and firefighters sport signs in the video with messages such as "We stay at work for you. Stay at home for us."
Even the police and fire chief learned some dance steps, with Police Chief Kevin Spencer and Fire Chief Tom Shingle making an appearance. Brass said they even did their segment in one take.
"Officer Royce Massie is featured in the video more than anyone else," Brass said, laughing. "He has the best dance moves."
Others in in the video were: Brass, Scottsbluff police officers Jonathan Weitzel, Tyler Webber, Ben Luckinbill, Mike Loutzenhiser, Ron Wilson, Phil Eckerberg, Cody Enlow and Matt Brown; Scottsbluff firefighters Andrew Kelly, Capt. Justin Houstoun, Tyrell Gill, Mike Levick, Chris Gabis, Jessie Lauruhn and Cody Scott.
Scottsbluff Police Officer Drew Roalkvan edited the video. Hilyard's daughters, Olivia and Emersen Hilyard, helped complete the choreography on the video and Scottsbluff Police Officer Michael Loutzenhiser's son, Corbin also participated.
Brass said that not all police and fire departments have cooperative relationships, so it was fun for the two departments to work together on the project.
"We all get along pretty well so I wanted them to be included too," she said. "It was a lot of fun."
