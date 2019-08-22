Husker fans can come together and celebrate after the Nebraska vs. Colorado game on Sept. 7 as DOVES marks 40 years providing services in the Panhandle with a tailgate party.

The 40th anniversary Tailgate Party will be held Sept. 7, 6 to 10 p.m., at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.

The event will be a great way to party, with all-female string quartet, Spinphony, performing.

“They are really unique,” DOVES Executive Director Hilary Wasserburger said. “They can rock it with awesome mash ups of country, rock, classical music. They had people on their feet last year. They were just really, really talented and super fun to watch.”

The performance that Spinphony puts on isn’t one that is often seen in the area, she said. DOVES learned about the group from a sister agency in North Platte and are excited to be bringing them back this year.

The tailgate party will also feature a silent auction. Prizes during the auction include Husker football tickets, Husker volleyball tickets to a variety of gift baskets that have been put together by DOVES staff

DOVES provides services to victims of domestic, sexual and dating violence in nine counties of the Panhandle, with offices in Gering, Chadron, Alliance and Sidney. In 2018, Wasserburger said, the agency provided “a safety net of services” to 1,300 people.

“On any given day, it really varies, but there are days in the last couple of months when we have had 40-plus contacts in one day,” Wasserburger said. “We have definitely been staying busy with our direct client services.”

Services offered are a continuum of services, from listening to someone who needs to tell their story and, be heard and believed to providing resources to other agencies or organizations that can assist. Services are meant to meet each victim “where they are at, take into account the resources they already have” in providing services and referrals.

Fundraising, either through the party or donations, help to support DOVES. The agency does receive grants, but those grants are always changing.

“It feels like there is always a risk that some of those grants could always go away at a moment’s notice,” Wasserburger said.

“It is important for the community to know that we have been around that long,” she said. “A lot of people are surprised by that. We have seen a lot of changes and a lot of things stay the same so we definitely have our work still cut out for us, but we are just really proud of the work that the DOVES program has provided to the community in that time. We also really appreciate the support that the community has given us. This seemed like a way to do both.”

People unable to make it to the event can also donate to DOVES in a variety of ways. Cash or check donations are also accepted at the DOVES offices, as well as donations for clients. Non-perishable foods, full-sized shampoos and conditioners and toilet paper and paper towels are among the biggest needs for the agency at this time. The DOVES pantry has been at almost empty for some time because of use and those items can always be used.

Tickets for the tailgate party should be purchased ahead of time. Tickets are available at one.bidpal.net.

For more information about the DOVES program, visit its website, dovesprogram.com. The organization also is on Facebook and Twitter.

For 24-hour assistance, contact DOVES, 308-436-HELP (4357) or 866-95-DOVES (36837).