The Scottsbluff holiday parade has been postponed.
Angela Kembel, organizer of the downtown parade, said that the parade will be rescheduled. The parade, and other events, planned, will be held Sunday, Dec. 8.
The Minatare Action Committee had also planned on holding its parade Sunday. That parade and a soup supper have also been canceled. A winter concert planned at Minatare High School will be rescheduled at a later date.
