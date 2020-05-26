Driver crashes into doctor's office

Driver Brent Miller was only slightly injured after he blacked out and his car crashed into the empty Wills Chiropractic building in Gering the afternoon of Memorial Day.

 Courtesy Photo

Monday, at about 12:20 p.m., Brent Miller of Gering reportedly lost consciousness and crashed into the Daryl Wills Chiropractic Clinic building at 1335 M Street in Gering.

According to the police report, Miller told officers he was driving west on M Street when he began coughing and lost consciousness. His vehicle veered to the left across the center line, ran up across the sidewalk and collided with the building.

Wills has since closed the Gering office and has moved to Scottsbluff, so the building was empty at the time of the crash.

“Fortunately it was a holiday,” Wills said. “We weren’t using the office as the building was closed, so that’s a blessing. There was glass everywhere and the impact knocked the wall in about a foot.”

Damage to the building was estimated at $25,000 and $5,000 to Miller’s vehicle. Miller was treated for minor injuries at the scene and refused hospitalization.

“It was unfortunate he blacked out, but fortunate he wasn’t hurt any worse,” Wills said.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Tags

Jerry Purvis is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9046 or emailed at jpurvis@starherald.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.