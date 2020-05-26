Driver crashes into doctor's office

Monday, at about 12:20 p.m., Brent Miller of Gering reportedly lost consciousness and crashed into the Daryl Wills Chiropractic Clinic building at 1335 M Street in Gering.

According to the police report, Miller told officers he was driving west on M Street when he began coughing and lost consciousness. His vehicle veered to the left across the center line, ran up across the sidewalk and collided with the building.

Wills has since closed the Gering office and has moved to Scottsbluff, so the building was empty at the time of the crash.

“Fortunately it was a holiday,” Wills said. “We weren’t using the office as the building was closed, so that’s a blessing. There was glass everywhere and the impact knocked the wall in about a foot.”

Damage to the building was estimated at $25,000 and $5,000 to Miller’s vehicle. Miller was treated for minor injuries at the scene and refused hospitalization.

“It was unfortunate he blacked out, but fortunate he wasn’t hurt any worse,” Wills said.