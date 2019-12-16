Charges have been filed against a Scottsbluff man accused of being in possession of controlled substances.
Jerry G. Ybarra, 26, of Scottsbluff, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction.
Charges stem from a June 4 investigation.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Nebraska State Patrol investigator with the WING drug task force obtained a warrant on June 4 to search a home in the 700 block of W. Overland.
As the investigators were obtaining the search warrant, a vehicle driven by Chevy Freuh and occupied by Jerry Ybarra and a woman, Berlin San Miguel arrived at the residence. Inside the residence, officers located a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue and San Miguel was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction. She had been pending trial in Scotts Bluff County District Court, but those charges were dismissed Monday, Dec. 16.
Freuh consented to a search of his vehicle, and inside the center console, authorities located plastic wrap which contained a syringe with a needle, a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue and a plastic baggie with suspected methamphetamine residue. The pipe and syringe tested positive for methamphetamine.
Freuh was given a citation and is awaiting trial in Scotts Bluff County District Court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Class IV felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction; and driving under suspension, a Class III misdemeanor.
However, in the arrest affidavit in Ybarra's case, the investigator stated that the items taken into evidence indicate at least two people were using drugs found in Freuh's vehicle.
In searching the residence, authorities located 15 grams of methamphetamine, about 85 tabs of LSD, multiple pills and pay and owe sheets in the residence, consistent with drug distribution.
Police obtained a warrant for Ybarra's arrest, which was issued on Oct. 7. Ybarra was arrested on Sunday at a Scottsbluff residence.
