A grant program that has already pumped $250,000 into improvements for businesses along East Overland stands to add another $59,740 to the benefits issued.

The City of Scottsbluff’s Community Redevelopment Authority will send a recommendation to the City Council asking for allocation of the additional funds at the July 6 meeting. If the council approves the action, applications could begin coming in by July 7. Qualified property owners would be able to apply for a maximum $6,000 grant with a minimum of $500. City grant funds must be matched dollar for dollar by the property owner. The city’s portion of the funds must be used for facade improvements, but the matching funds can be used for any number of improvements. The suggested application period would likely run until August 2021 or as long as funds are available.

After two rounds of applications and improvement work, the city had put $250,000 into the program. CRA chair Bill Trumbull said there was $29,740 remaining in the fund from either projects that were not completed or not as expensive as the original application. The city also received another $30,000 in grant funds to apply to the program.

“We’ve definitely gotten a great return on our investment,” Scottsbluff economic development director Starr Lehl said. “There has been a couple million dollars in matching funds and private funds that have gone into the program and gone into the area.”

Trumbull said he has seen quality improvements from the first two rounds of grants.

“All a person has to do is drive down East Overland and see some of the improvements that have been done,” he said. “It’s one of the parts of town where some areas had fallen into some need of repair and this and that. I think when you go there now, you can easily pick out the properties that have applied for the grants, gotten the grants, and actually put the money back into their businesses. I think all of them turned out very, very well, and I think the community, and especially Overland, can be very proud of what they’ve done there. I think it’s pushed some other people to do some work above and beyond anything that had to do with the grant.”

Lehl said she believes the program enhances the area’s appeal for consumers to shop and eat at East Overland businesses.

Trumbull said the East Overland project may set the table to the city seeking additional grants that may be taken to other parts of the community.

“Any time people are aware of certain grants and things that are available, I think it’s a win-win for everybody involved,” he said. “We can’t look at things as ‘It’s only good for me.’ It’s got to be good for everybody.”

