SCOTTSBLUFF — Several businesses along East Overland in Scottsbluff have undergone renovations as the deadline nears for completion of work associated with grants from the City of Scottsbluff.

Director of Economic Development Starr Lehl said six of the 15 businesses that applied for the grants in the second round of availability have completed their work. The deadline for completion was to be Sept. 1, however, spring storms delayed some businesses and contractors, so city staff is looking at extending that deadline. The plan was to have all receipts submitted and all claims paid by the end of the city’s fiscal year on Sept. 30.

“Just drive down the street and you can see the difference,’ Lehl said. “Even property owners that didn’t get any grant money have made some improvements.”

Under terms of the grants, the city approves a maximum of $10,000 per application. The business must match that amount dollar for dollar at a minimum. Many of the businesses will exceed the grant amount from their own resources. Lehl said the $100,000 the city invested in the second round of grants will result in $300,000-400,000 in improvements. The first round of grants last year amounted to $153,000 and the return was well over $1 million. The city’s portion of the renovations must be used for improvements to the exterior of the business. The matching funds from the business can be used for interior improvements, such as plumbing, HVAC or interior paint.

“It just goes to show you that people, with just a little bit of help, are willing to make that investment,” Lehl said. “For a lot of them, it’s renovations they were going to do anyway, but they just needed a little help to get it done. It’s really been a great investment in our community.”

Exterior paint, windows, shingles and landscaping are among the upgrades that have been completed on many businesses to this point. Platte Valley Creamery has replaced an old wooden fence with a new steel fence and will be updating its drive through signage.

“El Molcajete took it even further and got an additional grant from the USDA to do some more interior improvements,” Lehl said of the restaurant.

Multiple exterior improvements have already been completed on that building.

The funds are evaluated through an application process administered by the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority. Once the CRA evaluates the application, they are brought before the City Council for final approval. The city has received an additional $30,000 grant from the Panhandle Partnership. Lehl said the CRA will make a determination on how it proposes those funds should be used before passing its recommendation on to the council.