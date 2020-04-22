Eastern Wyoming College brings state of the art agriculture technology building to students and the community.

EWC’s Director of Institutional Development, John Hansen is eager for the college to introduce new agriculture technology education resources to students and the community of Goshen County as a whole. After an eight year planning process, EWC expects the new campus addition to be completed in order to provide new opportunities to students during the upcoming fall semester.

Hansen said this new addition will provide a number of unique features, a dedicated agronomy lab, large animal dissection lab, 150-person capacity multi purpose classroom, large area to hold tractors for hands-on learning, dedicated agriculture commodities computer classrooms and a large state of the art conference center.

“This building will really provide a lot of unique features,” Hansen said. “Which is one of the reasons why the major ag companies in this area have invested in this building, because of what we will be able to do in plant science and the trainings we can hold for community members.”

The new building has been designed modularly, with future expansions in mind.

Hansen said a unique aspect of the expansion project is the fact that zero state dollars were uses. With 62 donors, the project has been fully funded by community members and companies within the area. Of the investors, a number of agriculture companies have donated with the intent to provide more agriculture learning access to students.

“This puts us in an industry leading position, we are always constantly thinking about what is next,” Hansen said.

Sampson Construction’s building crews have continued to work through the resent months with health safety precautions in place, in order to ensure a completion date for students, faculty and the community. Frequent daily common area disinfecting spray downs, hand-washing stations put in place and a recent face covering policy for workers who are unable to maintain social distancing of six feet have been put in place to ensure building can continue in a safe manner.

“It (COVID19) hasn’t really effected the building process much up to this point, but we are starting to see some minor material delays, due to production or transportation issues,” Sampson Construction Superintendent Brian Anderson said.

Regardless of material inconveniences, Anderson and his 20-30 person crew will complete the large scale project in July,

After years of planning and a long-term building process, Hansen said the space will provide extensive areas for the ag community, rodeo kids and for a number of pickups and trailers.

“This is really just going to give us that multi dimensional ability,” Hansen said.

Dedicated areas for livestock showing and demonstrations have been incorporated into the building, to benefit students interested in livestock judging and areas of similar interest.

“A large factor is we will be able to provide a private experience at a public price . . . Students can come here and plant the flag for ag,” Hansen said.

With new additions in mind, Hansen said this provides so man

“If you think about the large data that is being used in the agriculture industry, whether it is combines talking to drones, talking to farmers, talking to smart systems,” Hansen said. “We will have the ability to investigate some of the things like that technology development and how that might happen and work for the farmer and rancher is where we see this building leading us to a smarter ag industry.”

Hansen said a factor that people do not frequently consider is the value rural students bring back to their communities, and really he encourages students to come and investigate all the careers and positions that are available within the agriculture industry whether it is from communications to production.

“The necropsy lab which is a large animal dissection area that provides the opportunity to see the innnerworkings, muscular, skeletal and really understand the biomechanics of animals, We really want to become the home of thinking about genetics and having the ability for large demonstrations,” Hansen said. “There isn’t a facility like this in the area,”

Aspects of the building including, a community place to hold conferences in a state-of-the-art location, to resources provided in an area large enough to where tractors can drive in for hands-on learning opportunities, are just a small number of the features Hansen encourages future students to look forward to in the 2020 -2021 year.