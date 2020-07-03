There was a day when the City of Scottsbluff’s LB 840 economic development fund was growing and there wasn’t a lot of cash going out to promote new business and growth for existing businesses.

That has changed, and in early 2020, the city council approved an increase in the budget authority to enable the LB 840 committee to have enough funds to get through the fiscal year.

Economic development director Starr Lehl has been on the forefront of that change as she nears completion of her third year in her position. She said she is proud of the work that has been done, not just from her office, but with the help of city officials, city councils and outside agencies as well.

Being approachable has impacted the city’s ability to recruit businesses and help others, Lehl said.

“We’ve helped businesses grow by two employees,” she said. “Two to five to 10, then you’ve got the 70 that Prime Metals is bringing in. That is so satisfying to me that we are getting that money out the door.

“Our finance director will tell you, our city manager will tell you, we don’t want that money sitting in that fund. There was almost $6 million sitting there. It has to be spent or the state’s going to take it away from us — that’s part of it. So that’s really rewarding to me, and for the first time since the inception of the program, we actually spent more than we budgeted, so we had to go get more budget authority. To me, that’s like, ‘Wow.’ Should have happened sooner, but it happened.”

No matter the size of the business, Lehl said there are ways to assist.

“We really like to concentrate on helping local businesses grow, because that’s 80% of economic development, businesses that are already here, growing their employment,” she said. “That’s something we like to concentrate on.

“The other part, obviously, is bringing in new businesses to the area. Retention and expansion and bringing in new businesses is what my job is, but then you have to make the area a place where people want to be and want to live.”

Scottsbluff interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn said keeping up is important in the economic development field.

“With economic development, sometimes, it’s a game — maybe not of growing so much as keeping up and expanding what you’ve got in town,” he said, “and that’s one of the things that (Lehl) has done, too, is businesses in town expanding and bringing new stuff in that compliments what we already have. Then she’ll find a compliment to the compliment. She’ll just tier the stuff one on top of the other.”

Creating events such as Bands on Broadway and finding ways to welcome newcomers and get them connected is key to not only bringing new residents and businesses to the area, but keeping them as well.

“Amy more, if a new person moves in next door,” Lehl said, “it’s not like it used to be where you take them a pot luck dinner and welcome them to the community. That just doesn’t happen any more, so events like this are really important to try to bring the community together. Again, another part of my job is to try to make the community appealing and welcoming to all businesses and all people.”

When Lehl was a a young girl, her family moved to the area, and her parents’ love of the area made her father want to make a home here after having served in the Marines.

“They traveled all over the world,” Lehl said. “Dad said, ‘Nope. We’re retiring in Scottsbluff.’ Just loved the area, and that’s how we ended up here. I guess I got that from my dad. I’m like, ‘Why would I live anywhere else? Everything’s here.’”

Having lived in Gering and served as that city’s mayor for eight years and another six years on the city council, Lehl brings connections to both communities. She has brought opportunities to both communities as well as others in the area.

“She has both Scottsbluff and Gering trust,” Kuckkahn said. “I think that crossing over those lines is legit. What’s good for one is good for all, in my mind. She has that dual attitude in looking at both communities, and it’s benefited us. It’s been fantastic.”

Scottsbluff’s LB 840 program does not allow it to spend on retail businesses, but Lehl said the jobs she is targeting for LB 840 will draw retail.

“Bringing good paying jobs with benefits to the area is basically it,” Lehl said of her focus. “Prime jobs would be manufacturing, there could be some telemarketing, some IT jobs. Those types of jobs is what I focus on as economic development. The way it’s supposed to happen then is you create those types of jobs and then the retail usually follows because you create that demand. Obviously, the more people you have in the community, the more demand you have for the retail, and that’s when the larger retailers start looking at the area.”

The Scottsbluff/Gering area tends to be overlooked by larger retailers because they generally look at the population base in a 20- or 30-mile radius.

“But we’re kind of unique where we’re a hub for not only western Nebraska, but also eastern Wyoming,” Lehl said. “A lot of times those models just don’t work for our area, so sometimes it’s harder to bring some of those larger retail stores in, but I think they are going to start looking at us.”

Ideally, Lehl said she would like to see more retail shops in the community and see the Monument Mall filled to capacity.

“I’d like to see all of our empty buildings full,” she said. “That’s my dream. I’d like to do that before I leave. At least fill the two (larger retail buildings in the former Albertson’s and Kmart stores).”

mark.mccarthy@starherald.com