Meeting at the state capitol in Lincoln on Oct. 24, the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board voted to raise its revenue projections for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The board provides an advisory forecast of general fund receipts that is used by the Legislature to craft the state’s budget.

Based on anticipated increases in revenue, the board raised its projection by $161 million, bringing the new total to $5.09 billion for the current fiscal year.

The increased revenue projections include receipts from all economic sectors, including $80 million in corporate income tax and $50 million in individual income tax.

Looking ahead during the meeting, the forecasting board also projected that total revenue receipts for fiscal year 2020-21 would come in at $5.15 billion, an increase of $105 million.

“It’s more than we have now, but you have to assume it will all be sent to property tax relief,” District 47 State Sen. Steve Erdman, of Bayard, said. “But the groups I work with on a regular basis haven’t — in the past — found it in their best interest to do a lot of property tax relief unless they’re forced to. So whether property tax relief happens remains to be seen.”

Erdman added he didn’t think significant property tax relief will come from the projected revenue increase.

“I’m concerned we’ll pass something in the Legislature that’s about one-third enough as far as fixing the problem,” he said. “Then we’ll say the problem’s been fixed, although we’re still 40th in the nation in highest property tax.”

Covering the cost of repairs to the collapsed Gering-Fort Laramie irrigation canal this summer is also on Erdman’s mind.

“Finding funding for the canal damage is a top priority because we can’t force our agricultural people to sustain up to $400 an acre for repairs,” he said. “It just won’t work.”

District 48 State Sen. John Stinner of Gering said he was pleased to hear the forecasting board had raised its revenue projections.

“It provides some flexibility for property tax relief, which I plan on working with Gov. Ricketts to try to come up with some kind of strategy,” he said.

Stinner added that he hopes the Legislature can replenish at least a portion of the state’s rainy day fund. The Legislature has contingencies in place to provide relief for those devastated by spring flooding in eastern Nebraska.

“Other initiatives may come up to help keep a more balanced approach to this increase,” Stinner said. “I’m still cautiously optimistic this will hold, but when we look at the state of agriculture, we could see some deterioration in that forecast by the time the board next meets. That’s where I think things are at.”

The next meeting of the Economic Forecasting Advisory Board is scheduled for Feb. 28, 2020.

jpurvis@starherald.com