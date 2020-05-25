Educator teaches ag producers wise water use

Gary Stone sees his job as a Nebraska Extension educator as taking third party scholarly research and translating it into usable information that helps people improve their ag operations.

Growing up in Mitchell, Stone spent his first 12 years of school at Sunflower. And after he got involved in education, he realized the importance of our finite water resources.

Stone said he got interested in ag education when a job opportunity came up for an educator with specialist Gary Hergert at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center.

“My first job was working in water management with the Natural Resources Districts on some projects and it just grew from there,” he said. “One of them was called the Pumpkin Creek project to help growers transition into using less water.”

Working with three no-till growers, they planted crops that naturally use less water and installed waters sensors in their fields to help manage the water allocation they had.

Another project brought in some other specialists to develop a way to manage vegetative water use over large areas using land satellite imaging.

While it was effective, the area’s cloud cover often posed challenges. So one of the university’s professors and her grad students developed a software application to “cut and paste” the missing images back into the overall picture.

Stone is also part of a group of educators that for the past five years have presented a program at the zoo for fifth graders — Water Education for Tomorrow.

“We get about six or seven sessions in a day, talking about the history of water in the valley, crops and water use,” Stone said. “The fun part is watching the fifth graders try to set an irrigation siphon tube.”

Later when Jim Schild took over other duties, Stone was put in charge of the Master Gardeners program.

The Master Gardeners has grown from about 12 to 15 members. This year they had 53 sign up and they’re a big plus for the area. They take care of the gardens at a number of places, from Legacy of the Plains Museum, to the county courthouse and to the Ever Green House in Gering.

“People in the program also learn about turf, trees, ornamental plants and other knowledge they can then share with the wider community,” Stone said.

Another part of his job is conducting safety training for pesticide applicators.

“We should be interviewing people to take over the pesticide program soon,” Stone said. “In the meantime, I was asked to be the Extension water educator for the Panhandle.”

Stone was planning to retire at the end of 2019. But when the COVID-19 pandemic spread to the area, he was asked to stay on for another year or two to keep the water program in operation.

One of the major news stories from the past summer was the tunnel collapse of one of the irrigation ditches with the Gering-Ft. Laramie Irrigation District.

“Our team at the center wrote about 17 different articles and posted video about it for the university’s Crop Watch publication,” he said. “We also hosted two conferences for the growers and landowners that were affected. We also worked with the University of Wyoming Extension to identify resources that could help during the time the water wasn’t running.”

Some of the research center’s major conferences on water management were scrubbed because of the coronavirus situation. Still, Stone doesn’t see it as a total loss.

“We’re planning to do video or voice recordings of some of the presentations and make them available online,” he said. “I see more of this kind of training in the future. That’s what we did with the pesticide training programs. We want to be as flexible as we can to meet the needs of our clients.”

For all the education program he oversees, Stone sees his mission as promoting common sense water use on the arid plains of western Nebraska. And after he eventually retires, he plans to stay in that field as a consultant, teaching growers how to use the latest technology to improve their operations.

“With water sensors, you don’t have to check you fields,” he said. “All the water data is stored in the cloud and you can pull it up on your smart phone. You can even run your center pivots from your phone. We’ve already come a long way in how we manage our finite water resources.”