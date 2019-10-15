SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education listened to a presentation on spring assessment results and the Nebraska Education Profile during the regular board meeting Monday, Oct. 14, at Scottsbluff High School.

Scottsbluff High School principal Mike Halley; Mike Mason, director of curriculum and instruction; and Scottsbluff High School math teacher Shelby Aaberg spoke about the results and how high school programs are aligning with the new ACT standards.

Halley said the school saw gains in English/language arts, math and science scores over last school year, but the high school staff is committed to continuing the scores in the coming years. The English/language arts score saw a gain of 41%, math gains were 43% and science gains were 47%.

“The scores our kids receive in each area, we’re within 1.5% of the state average,” Halley said. “We’re close, but we’re still not where we want to be. If we keep monitoring, I think we can get there.”

The students complete ACT preparations for math and science during CATS and English/language arts during their English 11, which all juniors are enrolled in.

The high school has not received the ACT composite score for the 2018-19 academic year.

Within the AQuESTT report, the high school saw positive gains in student proficiency in each subject.

Mason said the 2018-19 AQuESTT classifications rated every school in the district as either good or great.

Lincoln Heights, Longfellow and Westmoor schools received a great classification based on their math and English/language arts proficiency, improvement in science, reduction in chronic absenteeism, graduation rates, and policies and practices implemented at the school. Lake Minatare, Roosevelt, Bluffs Middle School and Scottsbluff High School received good ratings. As a district, SBPS received a good rating.

Within the report, it identifies schools needing additional support for underperforming student groups. The district and schools will use this data to develop steps in the continuous school improvement cycles. As part of the process, the district intervention team will continue to research and select additional appropriate math and reading interventions to meet the needs of all students. They will use the Danielson Instructional Model to help define what great teaching looks like in Scottsbluff Public Schools. NSCAS, ACT, NWEA and other district-identified assessments will provide data for reteaching, intervention and enrichment.

As part of improving students’ assessment scores, the high school implemented a new tardy policy as well as targeted issues with chronic absenteeism. When a student is first absent, parents receive a phone call. After each subsequent tardy, teachers contact parents and students must serve lunch detention.

“The attendance policy has been successful and now we’re focused on getting the chronic absenteeism rate down to hopefully improve scores,” Halley said.

Aaberg said he was excited to see students hustling to get to class, since the new tardy policy was implemented.

“The tardy policy has been phenomenal,” Aaberg said. “As the high school track coach, I am thrilled there are kids sprinting in the hallways to get to class on time. The kids now know there is a consequence that will we impose immediately, which infringes on their time.”

Aaberg also shared the upcoming changes for students taking the ACT in September 2020. Students will be allowed to sit for individual test assessments, rather than sitting through the entire test.

“If I have a bad math or science score, I can sit for that individual test the next test date, which has some potential repercussions for our kids not only in the immediate future, but also in the long term,” Aaberg said.

While Aaberg found positive feedback from parents online following the ACT announcement, he cautioned the board to be careful of the common core state standards. Research on the change to ACT testing has found the gap in income inequity widening. In addition, Aaberg said colleges and universities will have three responses regarding admissions. One response from higher education institutions is removing ACT, SAT and AP exams out of their admissions differential. The University of Chicago moved in that direction last year, reporting record high enrollment in minority groups. Another response from these institutions is they will accept the entire ACT test and reject the individual test assessment scores. The final response is that the individual test assessments will be accepted.

Aaberg shared his concern with the third school of thought. As the ACT shifts focus toward more trigonometry questions and more content to combat students become better test takers, content not covered under the common core and enrichment will become the norm on the ACT.

“Short-term, that’s what we’re thinking about,” he said. “It becomes an exposure issue for all our students.”

Long term, Aaberg said the teachers are focused on helping the students develop their why to encourage the one-third of the student body that does not find the ACT important, either on a family level or personal level.

“In order to create that image or vision for a kid, one thing we need to consider is how do we give them a better notion of where they want to be?” he said. “That’s where the career academies have come in.”

As part of preparing students for changes in ACT testing and education, the district is also mindful of supporting staff and teachers.

School board member Ruth Kozal said she wants the school staff to know the board cares about the future of the students and the staff. She also said it’s important teachers have recharged batteries everyday, so they can continue to positively influence students.

“The board cares and we believe in you,” Kozal said. “If there’s something we can do better and we can facilitate that, let us know.”

lauren.brant@starherald.com