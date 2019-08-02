To encourage the Star-Herald's team to win the Chore Time Relay at the Scotts Bluff County Fair Tuesday, Publisher Rich Macke agreed to a challenge: He'd let members of the Star-Herald crack an egg on his head.
Well, then the challenge changed - if the team came in last at the relay, the publisher EGGcepted (see what we did there) to continue the challenge. And, yep, the Star-Herald team came in, we figure, dead last.
So, on what we dubbed an EGGcellent Friday Fun Day, Star-Herald employees smashed eggs on top of the head of Publisher Rich Macke.
View photos from the challenge: